The B-52’s and Devo Announce New 2026 Tour Dates

The B-52's and Devo will continue their lunar alliance with more tour dates together this fall.

The new wave legends have added eight additional shows to the ongoing Cosmic De-Evolution outing starting Sept. 17 in the Chicago area suburb of Tinley Park, Illinois. The latest concerts are presently set to wrap with a Halloween show in Palm Desert, California on Oct. 31.

Devo revealed the newest concerts via a post on X and shared that tickets will go on sale Friday (June 26). More information will be available at the band's official website and you can see all of the dates below.

Both bands have been doing some dates together overseas in the U.K., Scotland and Germany in recent days. They've been actively playing live separately as well. The B-52's performed a series of concerts at the Venetian in Las Vegas in April.

Devo Continues to Tour Despite Previous Retirement Threats

Though the band indicated in recent years that Devo might be done as a touring act, they've returned to a relatively busy schedule -- including a highly regarded documentary that was released in 2024. The Akron, Ohio-bred group launched their 22-date Mutate, Don't Stagnate run earlier this year. It's a trek, which he says comes with a particular message.

“Mutate, don’t stagnate means we are what we are,” Mothersbaugh told American Songwriter in March. “We’re an odd species, but we’re smart enough to recognize how important the planet is and realize that we don’t really want to melt it down and kill everything and turn it into Mars. What we want to do is take care of it.”

READ MORE: The Strangest Show Devo Ever Played

The B-52's Also Planned to Retire and Couldn't Do it

"It’s hard for us to end. We’re still having a good time, and it’s still wonderful to look into the audience," vocalist Cindy Wilson told Classic Pop in a 2025 conversation. "Seeing those happy faces and people grooving – that’ll keep you going, right there! You think we would be over it by now, but it’s a lot of fun.”

They teamed up with Devo and decided to tour together after the two bands helped Saturday Night Live celebrate its 50th anniversary last year. The pairing has proved to be a good match.

“We complement each other well. Devo’s a bunch of grumpy, old critical guys and the B-52's have a lot of ‘up’ energy, so they offset us,” Mothersbaugh told NME earlier this month.

“We have equal energy, because we do lots of dancing and Mark is running around onstage like the madman he is!”, Kate Pierson of the B-52's shared in the same interview, with Mothersbaugh adding a humorous interjection, “You guys still look like you did in the ‘80s though, whereas we all look like a bunch of old men!”

The B-52's and Devo, 'Cosmic De-Evolution' 2026 Tour Dates

Sept. 17 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Sept. 20 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 24 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

Sept. 25 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 27 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 30 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 31 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs