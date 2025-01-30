David Byrne and Eddie Vedder Lead ‘SNL’ 50th Anniversary Concert

Eddie Vedder, Jack White, David Byrne and Devo are among the eclectic performers lined up for a special concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live.

The event, dubbed SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, will take place at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and be broadcast live on Peacock on Feb.14, two days ahead of the sketch series’ 50th anniversary show.

Vedder's band Pearl Jam has been the musical guest on SNL four different times. Their most memorable appearance took place on April 16, 1994, just days after the death of fellow grunge icon Kurt Cobain. Byrne has performed on SNL as a solo act, as well as with his former band Talking Heads. Likewise, White has taken the 30 Rock stage as a solo artist and as one half of the White Stripes. Devo, meanwhile, only played SNL once, but they certainly made the most of it. The quirky 1978 performance helped launch the band to stardom, and ranks among the show's most memorable musical moments.

Who Else Is Playing the 'SNL' Anniversary Concert?

In addition to the aforementioned artists, the stacked lineup includes: Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, the B-52s and the Roots. A press release notes that additional performers will be revealed closer to the concert date.

READ MORE: How 'SNL' Introduced Devo to the Masses: 'What the Hell Is This?'

Former SNL castmember Jimmy Fallon will serve as host for the event. In addition to streaming, fans can watch the Homecoming Concert at special IMAX screenings in New York, California, Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida.

The Homecoming Concert comes on the heels of Ladies & Gentleman… 50 Years of SNL Music, a three-hour documentary chronicling the sketch show’s rich musical history. Helmed by Questlove, drummer of the Roots and an Oscar-winning documentarian, the TV special tells the “untold stories behind the culture-defining, groundbreaking and newsmaking musical performances, sketches and cameos of the past 50 years.”