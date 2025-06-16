The B-52’s and Devo Announce Joint ‘Cosmic De-Evolution’ Tour
The B-52's and Devo will hit the road together later this year for the Cosmic De-Evolution Tour.
Though the B-52's officially retired from touring three years ago, working with Devo at the recent SNL 50th anniversary concert changed their perspective.
"When both of our bands performed at the recent SNL 50 concert at Radio City, we started talking and agreed we had to do these shows," the B-52's Cindy Wilson said in a statement (via Rolling Stone). "Believe or not, we've never done more than a festival or two together in all this time. This will be amazing and I can't wait for the B-52's to share these stages with Devo!"
"In 2022, I swore I'd never get on a tour bus again," the B-52's Fred Schneider added, "but we were careful to say to our fans that we would still perform in special situations that don't require all of the awful tour travel. Our Vegas residency is going great, and when we were offered the chance to do a small run of shows with Devo, we all said this is an extraordinary opportunity we couldn’t say no to."
The tour will begin Sept. 25 in Toronto, Ontario, before making its way to various American cities and ending on Nov. 2 in Houston. A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below.
New Wave singer Lene Lovich will serve as the tour's opening act. Presale tickets will be available starting June 16, followed by public sale on June 20.
The B-52's and Devo, Cosmic De-Evolution Tour Dates
September 24 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 25 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Oct. 2 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Oct. 4 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct. 5 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Oct. 16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Nov. 1 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Nov. 2 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
