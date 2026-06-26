Former Guns N' Roses manager Doug Goldstein, who worked with the band through their years of dizzying superstardom and harrowing excess, has died at 65, the Appetite for Distortion Podcast With Brando confirmed.

"Doug was much more than a former Guns N' Roses manager," Appetite for Distortion host Brandon Weissler tells UCR. "He was a friendly ear, a supportive voice and a sensitive man. You don't survive 17 years with Axl Rose by accident. In many ways, he saved Axl's life. Doug cared deeply about his friends, family, and all GN'R fans. He struggled in life, but never gave up. 'Dougie' will be sorely missed. Love to his two boys, Jake and Eli."

Former Guns N' Roses co-manager Alan Niven, who worked closely with Goldstein before their falling-out, told Weissler: "It's very sad. 65 is not old. I will be lighting a candle for him tonight."

How Doug Goldstein Curbed Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction (Somewhat)

Goldstein's job was, by all accounts, a thankless one. He entered the GN'R orbit while the band was hard at work promoting Appetite for Destruction — first as a tour manager, and later as co-manager alongside Niven. Prior to Guns N' Roses, he'd worked security for the likes of Van Halen, Heart, Black Sabbath and other acts, according to Mick Wall's 2016 Guns N' Roses biography Last of the Giants.

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Immediately, Goldstein was tasked not only with keeping Guns N' Roses functioning on the road, but keeping the band members alive. Associates of the band credited him with being social and amenable — a so-called "good cop" to Niven's hard-nosed, business-oriented "bad cop." But Goldstein could drop the hammer when needed. In Last of the Giants, he recalled an early anecdote involving Slash that helped him curb the band's own appetite for destruction, at least partially.

"Finally Slash breaks a [hotel] TV. So he calls me," recalled Goldstein, who went down to the reception desk to clear up the matter. "The guys say okay, and that the set cost $350. I go, 'No way.' And Slash is waiting for me to bring it down, right? I go, 'Not a chance. That is not a $350 TV. That's a $700 TV.' Slash is like, 'What?' I go, 'Slash, shut up. I do this for a living and I know a $700 TV when I see one.' The guy is like, 'No, really. Just give me $350.' I go, 'Shut up! I do this for a living.' I go, 'Slash, I'm gonna have to take $700 out of your money.' So now it's not even a band deal, I'm taking it out of his personal income. He was fucking livid! But I'll tell you what. Nobody broke shit after that."

Doug Goldstein's 'Bunker Mentality in Wartime' With Guns N' Roses

As Guns N' Roses' star rose, Goldstein took on more responsibility within their camp and became particularly close with frontman Axl Rose — ultimately to the detriment of his other relationships within the band, particularly Slash. Goldstein had a front-row seat to the catastrophic 1991 St. Louis riot and similar near-disasters throughout the Use Your Illusion tour. In Wall's book, he also recalled trying to steer Slash and Duff McKagan away from the brink of substance-fueled oblivion.

"Whenever I talk about it I allude to the bunker mentality in wartime," Goldstein said. "You know, three guys in a bunker and shots are being fired over their heads and they're bunkered down for a week at a time. By the end of that week there's so much PTSD that takes place and you've gotten so much closer because of it."

READ MORE: The 30 Wildest Moments From Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion Tour

As the classic-era Guns N' Roses lineup splintered, Goldstein remained by Rose's side as he labored over Chinese Democracy, which was finally released in 2008. By then Goldstein was out of the picture, having "retired" in 2003.

After Rose, Slash and McKagan reunited in 2016 and embarked on an enormously successful tour (and continue to tour a decade later), Goldstein praised the band's current management — known as "Team Brazil" — in an interview with Appetite for Distortion.

"The fact is, I could not get the band back together. They have," Goldstein admitted. "But I mentioned to Beta ages ago that I would do it for free. I would come in as a consultant and help for free. And I was very serious about that."

Doug Goldstein on Axl Rose: 'I Loved Him to Death'

Although some Guns N' Roses fans and associates have accused Goldstein of hastening the demise of the classic lineup due to his loyalty to Rose, Goldstein maintained that he always wanted the best for them — particularly the band's volatile frontman.

"I lived for him every day of my life," Goldstein told Wall. "When he needed me at 4 o'clock in the morning, I was in the car and up. It probably cost me my first marriage. ... She honestly thought when I was leaving at 4 o'clock in the morning that I was going to my girlfriend's house. She didn't believe that I would actually muster up the coffee and energy to get out of bed to go to his fucking call. But I did. And it had zero to do with the money and everything to do with the fact that I loved him to death."