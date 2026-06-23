Twisted Sister wants to rock, and they've added more fall 2026 dates to their upcoming tour schedule with vocalist Sebastian Bach to prove it.

The band just announced three new shows: Oct. 18 in Gary, Indiana; Nov. 14 in Charles Town, West Virginia; and Dec. 11 in St. Petersburg, Florida. These dates bring the rockers' fall tour up to nine shows total, with previously announced concerts booked in Alaska, Oregan, Oklahoma, Washington and Ontario, Canada.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale to the general public on Friday. Presale begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time with the code "TWISTED2026." You can see the band's full list of tour dates below.

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Why Is Twisted Sister Touring With Sebastian Bach?

Twisted Sister announced last September that they were reuniting for a 50th anniversary tour, 10 years after retiring from the road. Those plans were scuppered in early 2026, however, when frontman Dee Snider revealed that "health challenges" forced his "sudden and unexpected resignation" from the band.

The initial reunion tour dates were scrapped, but longtime Twisted Sister guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda revealed in March that the show would go on with Bach handling vocal duties in Snider's absence.

Snider also assured fans he's doing well, even if he can't permanently defy the laws of aging. "The rumors have run wild that I am on my deathbed," the frontman said on his House of Hair radio program. "I am not. I just can't do those things that I did in my 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and even 60s. Alright? Otherwise I'm alive and well. I'm enjoying life."

"You won't see me on the stage kicking ass like I used to because that will mess me up," Snider added. "Thank you very much for cheering me on. I'm OK. I just can't do that anymore. And you know what? The truth of the matter is: I don't want you to see me up there being less than you expect me to be. You got memories of a great show that I did? That's what I want to leave you with."

Twisted Sister, Facebook twisted sister featuring sebastian bach updated 2026 tour poster

Twisted Sister Featuring Sebastian Bach 2026 Tour Dates (New Dates in Bold)

Sept. 4 - Palmer, AK @ Borealis Theatre

Sept. 6 - Salem, OR @ The Pavilion at the Oregon State Fairgrounds

Sept. 12 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

Sept. 27 - Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

Oct. 8 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Oct. 10 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Oct. 18 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Nov. 14 - Charles Town, WV @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

Dec. 11 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Ferg's Pavilion