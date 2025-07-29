"Crazy Train" has long been a favorite in concert, on radio and inside your favorite sports venue. But Ozzy Osbourne's solo-career-opening single somehow stalled at No. 108 upon release in 1980.

Not anymore. Billboard's newly updated Hot 100 chart for Aug. 3 has "Crazy Train" soaring to No. 47 following the former Black Sabbath frontman's death last week.

Osbourne reached this new plateau after the song shot up 194% week-over-week to 9.2 million posthumous U.S. streams, up 108% with 2.4 million radio audience impressions, and up an astounding 1,184% to 11,000 downloads sold in the week ending July 24. These numbers are courtesy of Luminate, formerly known as Nielsen Music.

"Crazy Train" has also helped Osbourne reach the all-genre Streaming Songs chart for the first time as a title artist. Previous to this week's No. 46 finish, he's appeared as a guest on Post Malone's 2019 hit "Take What You Want."

Issued as the lead single from Osbourne's solo debut Blizzard of Ozz, "Crazy Train" did manage to chart elsewhere: Osbourne hit No. 9 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and was a Top 50 hit in his native U.K. He wouldn't hit the main chart as a solo act, however, until "Shot in the Dark" reached No. 68 in 1986.

Ozzy Osbourne Also Reaches New Album Heights

Osbourne's highest-charting song remains "Mama, I'm Coming Home," which reached No. 28. That 1992 single from No More Tears has also returned to the Hot 100 after more than three decades. Now at No. 49, "Mama, I'm Coming Home" is up 298% to 8.7 million streams, up 143% with 2.1 million audience impressions, and up 899% to 15,000 paid downloads, according to Luminate.

"Mama, I'm Coming Home" is at No. 1 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart, a first for Osbourne. "Crazy Train" debuted at No. 2. The roles were reversed on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, with "Crazy Train" at No. 1 and "Mama, I'm Coming Home" at No. 2. ("No More Tears" is at No. 3 on Hot Hard Rock Songs.)

Osbourne's albums are also charting again. The Essential Ozzy Osbourne, already a multi-platinum hit, becomes his 10th Top 10 album after reaching a new peak at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The LP also claimed first-ever No. 1 finishes on the Top Rock and Alternative Albums; Top Rock Albums; and Top Hard Rock Albums charts. Meanwhile, Black Sabbath's Paranoid has reentered the Top 40 at No. 37 after reaching No. 12 back in 1970.

