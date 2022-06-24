Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album, ‘Patient Number 9′

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that his new album, Patient Number 9, will arrive on Sept. 9.

On Thursday, the singer shared the LP's title track, which features Jeff Beck. The song's video, which features illustrations by comic book artist Todd McFarlane, will be unveiled at 10 a.m. EDT.

Beck isn't the only artist who contributes to Patient Number 9. The album also includes guest appearances from Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. The LP also features a posthumous appearance from Taylor Hawkins.

You can see the album's track listing below. Patient Number 9 is available to preorder on all formats now.

Osbourne was recently discharged from a Los Angeles hospital where he reportedly underwent a "very major" operation that would "determine the rest of his life,” according to his wife, Sharon. Osbourne has faced many health concerns over the past several years.

“I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably," Osbourne tweeted on June 15. "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

Ozzy Osbourne, 'Patient Number 9' Track Listing

1. "Immortal" (feat. Mike McCready)

2. "Patient Number 9" (feat. Jeff Beck)

3. "Parasite" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

4. "No Escape From Now" (feat. Tony Iommi)

5. "One of Those Days" (feat. Eric Clapton)

6. "A Thousand Shades" (feat. Jeff Beck)

7. "Mr. Darkness" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

8. "Nothing Feels Right" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

9. "Evil Shuffle" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

10. "Degradation Rules" (feat. Tony Iommi)

11. "Dead and Gone"

12. "God Only Knows"

13. "DARKSIDE BLUES"