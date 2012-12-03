Ozzy Osbourne's persona as metal's Prince of Darkness tends to overshadow the fact that he's one of the most enduring rock musicians of his generation.

Osbourne may have been the last person anyone expected to mount a successful solo career after his dismissal from Black Sabbath, but he confounded fans and critics by releasing back-to-back genre re-defining classics with his first two solo albums, on which guitarist Randy Rhoads helped him re-write the book on what was possible in heavy rock. The rest of Ozzy's solo career might not have reached those lofty heights, but he has gone on to release a long string of well-respected and commercially successful albums, in the process becoming arguably the most significant heavy rocker in the history of the genre.

Behind Osbourne's bat-and-dove-biting, drug-crazed, wife-choking public image is a genuinely talented lyricist and melody writer, as you'll see in our list of the Top 10 Ozzy Osbourne Songs.