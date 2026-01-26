Alice Cooper has announced a headlining tour for this spring.

The nearly 20 newly announced dates begin in mid-April and run for a month across the U.S., including stops in Texas, Georgia and New Jersey.

The shows follow Cooper's 2025 show dates, which included a co-headlining tour with Judas Priest.

Cooper also recently announced concerts with the Hollywood Vampires, the group he formed with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, guitarist Tommy Henriksen and actor Johnny Depp. They will perform 14 European dates in the summer.

He also has some solo European dates scheduled for later in 2026, as well as a handful of U.S. shows in Las Vegas and Daytona Beach, Florida.

Where Is Alice Cooper Playing in 2026?

Cooper's spring concert dates begin on April 14 in San Antonio.

From there, he will perform in Topeka, Kansas; Toledo, Ohio; Virginia Beach; and Pensacola, Florida, before wrapping up on May 9 in Camden, New Jersey. All of the dates are listed below.

Pre-sales start on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time and run through Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. The general on-sale starts Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find tickets and more information at Cooper's website.

What Is Going on With the Original Alice Cooper Group?

Last year, Cooper reunited with the original Alice Cooper Group for their first album in 52 years. The Revenge of Alice Cooper included Cooper, multi-instrumentalist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith.

It was their first album together since 1973's Muscle of Love. The late guitarist Glen Buxton was also featured on the album using old recordings.

"The funny thing was we accidentally made a 1975 album," Cooper told UCR last year. "We didn't try to make it sound like 1975, but when we all got into the studio and started writing and started doing it, it just turned out 1975.

"There's so many young bands trying to sound like 1975, or the '70s sound, and we weren't even looking to do that. But it ended up being that, 'cause that's what we sound like when we get together."

Cooper noted in the interview that the band will probably record another album.

Alice Cooper 2026 Tour

4/14 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre

4/15 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/17 — Topeka, KS — Topeka Performing Arts Center

4/18 — Cedar Rapids, IA — Alliant Energy PowerHouse

4/19 — Terre Haute, IN — The Mill

4/21 — Toledo, OH — Stranahan Theater

4/23 — Columbus, OH — Mershon Auditorium

4/24 — Pikeville, KY — Appalachian Wireless Arena

4/25 — Huber Heights, OH — Rose Music Center at The Heights

4/27 — Virginia Beach, VA — The Dome

4/28 — Durham, NC — Durham Performing Arts Center

4/29 — Spartanburg, SC — Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

5/1 — Albertville, AL — Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

5/2 — Albany, GA — Albany Civic Center

5/3 — Pensacola, FL — Pensacola Bay Center

5/5 — Fort Myers, FL — Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

5/6 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — Broward Center – Au-Rene Theater

5/7 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome to Rockville*

5/9 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

*Festival Date