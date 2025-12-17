Alice Cooper is set to play six U.S. dates and Florida's Welcome to Rockville before heading to Europe for more than a dozen shows.

He'll arrive amid the huge European music festival season in June and July, and Cooper plans to take full advantage of the opportunity. He's scheduled to appear at Spain's Azkena Rock Festival, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, Denmark's Copenhell Festival and Norway's Tons of Rock, among others.

See the complete list of scheduled dates, cities and venues below, along with our continually updated list of 2026's biggest rock tours. Tickets are available through Cooper's official site.

Cooper has just come off the road with Judas Priest, sharing two dozen dates through late October across North America. He played his own headlining dates in May and August. Those concerts followed the very welcome reunion of the original Alice Cooper band in July.

Will the Alice Cooper Group Reunite Again?

The Revenge of Alice Cooper became the first full-length studio album from Cooper, multi-instrumentalist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith since 1973's Muscle of Love. Archival material helped them include the late guitarist Glen Buxton, as well.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Alice Cooper Album

"The funny thing was we accidentally made a 1975 album," Cooper told UCR. "We didn't try to make it sound like 1975, but when we all got into the studio and started writing and started doing it, it just turned out 1975. There's so many young bands trying to sound like 1975, or the '70s sound, and we weren't even looking to do that. But it ended up being that, 'cause that's what we sound like when we get together."

Alice Cooper in 1975. (Evening Standard, Getty Images) Alice Cooper in 1975. (Evening Standard, Getty Images) loading...

The Revenge of Alice Cooper became a worldwide sensation, reaching the Top 20 on Billboard's Independent Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts. Cooper now says another reunion album could be on the horizon. He's also at work on his first solo record since 2023's Road.

Alice Cooper 2026 Tour Dates

3/6-8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood

4/3-4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood

5/7 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville 2026

5/22-23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood

6/13 – Lifepark, Turkey @ LifePark

6/18-20 – Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival 2026

6/21 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting 2026

6/24-27 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell Festival 2026

6/24-27 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock 2026

6/27 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla

6/30 – Pilsen, Czech Republic @ Logspeed Aréna

7/3 – Klam, Austria @ Clam Rock Festival 2026

7/4 – Eisenstadt, Austria @ Lovely Days 2026

7/7 – Dübendorf, Switzerland @ The Hall

7/8 – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

7/9 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen

7/12 – Provincia Di Vicenza, Italy @ AMA Music Festival 2026

2026's Biggest Rock Tours Rock reunions are creating some of the biggest headlines for 2026 – but there are lots of other huge shows on the way. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Was Alice Cooper's ‘Muscle of Love’ Doomed to Fail?