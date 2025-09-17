Alice Cooper and Judas Priest kicked off their co-headlining tour on Tuesday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi, with support from Corrosion of Conformity.

You can see both headliners' set lists and video from the performance below.

Alice Cooper Loads His Set With Deep Cuts and Live Debuts

Fifty-plus years into his career, Cooper is still throwing curveballs in his set lists. Following his "Hello, Hooray" intro, the shock-rock pioneer played a pair of deep cuts — "Who Do You Think We Are" off 1981's Special Forces and "Spark in the Dark" off 1989's Trash — that he hadn't played since 2004 and 1990, respectively.

Other unearthed gems included the Flush the Fashion new wave single "Clones (We're All)," played for the first time since 2011, and Love It to Death opener "Caught in a Dream," which he hadn't played since 2015. Cooper's set also featured the live debut of Hey Stoopid's "Dangerous Tonight" and a partial first-time performance of "Going Home," off 1976's Alice Cooper Goes to Hell.

Judas Priest Goes Heavy on 'Painkiller' at Tour Opener

Judas Priest's set list featured fewer surprises by comparison, but they made up for it with blunt-force impact. The Metal Gods' 14-song set focused heavily on 1990's Painkiller, from which they played six songs, including "Between the Hammer & the Anvil," "A Touch of Evil" and the monstrous title track.

The band played two cuts off 2024's Invincible Shield — "Gates of Hell" and "Giants in the Sky" — as well as time-honored classics "Breaking the Law, "Living After Midnight," "Hell Bent for Leather" and "You've Got Another Thing Coming." They also played Point of Entry nugget "Solar Angels," which they brought out of retirement this year after two decades.

When Did Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Last Release New Music?

Both co-headliners have kept busy lately with rigorous touring schedules and new music releases. The original Alice Cooper Group released The Revenge of Alice Cooper in July, marking their first album since 1973's Muscle of Love. Cooper's most recent solo album, Road, came out in 2023.

Judas Priest recently paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with a cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," which they've been using as their pre-show opening music for years. Frontman Rob Halford recently revealed their plans to release another "colossal" version of the song featuring Osbourne's vocals as well.

"You get Ozzy singing a line and then I'm singing a line, and Ozzy's singing a line and I'm singing a line. It's the first ever time in my entire life that I've been able to do a duet with Ozzy, and I'm so eternally grateful and blessed that I was able to do that," Halford told Full Metal Jackie. "When you hear Priest's 'War Pigs' with Ozzy singing on that track, it's just going to a really special place."

Watch Alice Cooper Play 'Who Do You Think We Are' and 'Spark in the Dark' on 9/16/25

Watch Alice Cooper Play 'Caught in a Dream' on 9/16/25

Watch Judas Priest Play 'Hell Bent for Leather' on 9/16/25

Watch Judas Priest Play 'Painkiller' on 9/16/25

Alice Cooper — Sept. 16, 2025, Biloxi Set List

1. "Hello, Hooray" (intro only)

2. "Who Do You Think We Are" (first time since 2004)

3. "Spark in the Dark" (first time since 1990)

4. "No More Mr. Nice Guy"

5. "House of Fire"

6. "I'm Eighteen"

7. "Muscle of Love"

8. "Feed My Frankenstein"

9. "Clones (We're All)" (first time since 2011)

10. "Caught in a Dream" (first time since 2015)

11. "Hey Stoopid"

12. "Dangerous Tonight" (live debut)

13. "Poison"

14. Guitar solo

15. "Brutal Planet"

16. "Ballad of Dwight Fry"

17. "Cold Ethyl"

18. "Only Women Bleed"

19. "Second Coming" (first time since 1971) / "Going Home" (live debut, partial, band vocals only)

20. "School's Out"

Judas Priest — Sept. 16, 2025, Biloxi Set List

1. "All Guns Blazing"

2. "Hell Patrol"

3. "You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

4. "Freewheel Burning"

5. "Breaking the Law"

6. "A Touch of Evil"

7. "Night Crawler"

8. "Solar Angels"

9. "Gates of Hell"

10. "Between the Hammer and the Anvil"

11. "Giants in the Sky"

12. "Painkiller"

Encore

13. "Hell Bent for Leather"

14. "Living After Midnight"