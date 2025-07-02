Judas Priest have released a powerful new cover of "War Pigs" as a tribute to their friends in Black Sabbath.

You can watch the video below.

"We are honored to show our love for Ozzy and Black Sabbath with our homage to 'War Pigs,'" Judas Priest said in a statement accompanying the release. "[It's] a song we play at every show around the world that fans sing along to - reinforcing their love as well for the legendary Prince of Darkness....!!"

Judas Priest have used "War Pigs" as the walk up music at their concerts for well over a decade. Singer Rob Halford performed the song live with Black Sabbath in 2004, when he filled in for an under the weather Osbourne.

Read More: Who Will Cover Which Black Sabbath Songs at Ozzy's Final Show?

"War Pigs" is a dynamic eight-minute anti-war epic that kicks off Black Sabbath's second album, 1970's Paranoid. Judas Priest's cover sets the bar high for the artists who will be covering Sabbath and Osbourne songs at the July 5 Back to the Beginning show.

Billed as Osbourne's last-ever live performance, the show will feature many of hard rock and metal's biggest names, including Guns N' Roses, Metallica and a long-awaited reunion of the original Black Sabbath lineup.

Halford previously revealed that he was "gutted" not to be able to perform at the show himself, as Judas Priest will be helping the Scorpions celebrate their 60th anniversary with a special show in Hannover, Germany.

The Back to the Beginning show will be available for live streaming, you can get access at the event's official website.

Hear Judas Priest Perform Black Sabbath's 'War Pigs'