Alice Cooper Announces Nita Strauss’ Return for Fall Shows

Alice Cooper will have a familiar face joining him for the fall run of his 'Welcome to Our Nightmare' Las Vegas show with illusionist Criss Angel.

The performances blend Cooper’s famously theatrical concerts with Angel’s distinctive brand of magic. After a successful initial run earlier this year, the Welcome to Our Nightmare shows will return to Las Vegas for two weekends in November and early December.

“We added the November and December shows after the March, April and May shows sold out so quickly, so that more of our fans could experience this very special show that Criss and I created,” Cooper explained via statement.

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Cooper offered a taste of the Welcome to Our Nightmare shows via a recently released video clip (which you can watch below). In it, Angel escapes from a straight jacket while suspended upside down from the theater’s ceiling, all while Cooper rocks through a rendition of “Ballad of Dwight Fry.”

Nita Strauss Returning to Alice Cooper’s Band

Adding to the excitement surrounding the fall dates will be the return of Cooper's longtime guitarist, Nita Strauss, who previously stepped away from the band on maternity leave.

“Nita opened our 2026 touring season in Las Vegas back in March and is now returning to close out 2026 with us there, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming the Hurricane back onto the stage,” Cooper announced. “Bringing Nita back after she took a break to start a family is the perfect way to wrap up 2026.”

The legendary shock rocker also took a moment to thank Anna Cara, who filled in for Strauss during the break. “Anna has been a true asset to the tour and she’s now part of the family,” Cooper remarked.

The fall Welcome to Our Nightmare performances will take place after Cooper's previously announced fall tour.

Alice Cooper / Criss Angel 'Welcome to Our Nightmare' Fall 2026 Dates:

Nov. 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood

Nov. 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood

Dec. 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood

Dec. 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood

Watch 'Ballad of Dwight Fry' From Alice Cooper and Criss Angel's Welcome to Our Nightmare Show