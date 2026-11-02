Aerosmith and Friends Bring New Surprises at Second Comeback Show: Videos, Set List

Aerosmith returned to the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday night for the second of their 'California Dream On' comeback shows, and they brought a new mix of special guests along for the ride.

Several performers from night one -- including Sammy Hagar, Sully Erna, Eric Church and Warren Haynes -- did not return for night two, but a new batch of artists helped keep the celebration of Aerosmith rocking.

The night began with a performance by Grammy-nominated blues artist Marcus King, who delivered an emphatic rendition of Aerosmith’s “Same Old Song and Dance.” He was followed by Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell, who covered “Draw the Line" and Nobody’s Fault.”

READ MORE: Aerosmith Makes Star-Studded Return at Hollywood Bowl

Guitarist Tom Morello and singer Lzzy Hale teamed up for the next two tunes, “Kings and Queens” and “Round and Round.” After them came the first repeat performer of the weekend, as Billy Idol and Steve Stevens returned to play “Livin’ on the Edge” (just as they did on night one).

Singer-songwriter Grace Potter was up next, covering Aerosmith’s power ballad “What It Takes.” Train frontman Pat Monahan then came on for two tunes – “You See Me Crying” and “Angel” – before Potter returned to duet on the classic track “Cryin’.”

Heart, the Black Crowes and Guns N' Roses Return for an Encore

Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson – who previously stunned on night one – came back for another breathtaking performance. The sisters delivered another incredible rendition of “Janie’s Got a Gun” before rocking through their own beloved tune, “Barracuda.”

Another of night one's heavy-hitters came next, the Black Crowes. The group's five-song set featured one notable change -- instead of covering "Write Me a Letter," as they did in the first show, the southern rockers played "Get the Lead Out," an album cut off of Aerosmith's 1976 LP Rocks.

READ MORE: Aerosmith 'Rocks': A Track-by-Track Guide

Guns N' Roses were again one of the evening's major highlights. The legendary band completely overhauled their set, playing six different songs from the first show. GNR opened with "Mama Kin," the Aerosmith song they famously covered on their EP Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide, and later released on the 1988 LP G N' R Lies. Though "Mama Kin" was once a regular part of Guns N' Roses' set lists, the band hadn't played it since 2012. GNR also covered three other Aerosmith tracks during their second night at the Hollywood Bowl: "S.O.S. (Too Bad)," "Rats in the Cellar" and "Sick as a Dog."

Of course, the biggest set of the night still belonged to Aerosmith. The act of honor rocked through such classic songs as "Toys in the Attic," "Sweet Emotion" and and "Dream On." They were then joined by rap group Run DMC for "Walk This Way," recreating their landmark rap-rock collaboration from 1986.

Dave Grohl was not on drums this night as he had been during the first show. Instead, John Douglas, Aerosmith's touring drummer in recent years, was behind the kit, with original drummer Joey Kramer performing on "Walk This Way." The night ended with Aerosmith's rendition of "The Train Kept A-Rollin'," the jazz tune originally recorded by Tiny Bradshaw, but turned into a high-octane rock track by the band in 1974.

Videos and the full set list from Aerosmith's California Dream On night two show can be found below.

Watch Marcus King Perform 'Same Old Song and Dance'

Watch Jerry Cantrell Perform 'Draw the Line'

Watch Tom Morello and Lzzy Hale Perform 'Kings and Queens'

Watch the Black Crowes Perform 'No More No More'

Watch Guns N' Roses Perform 'Mama Kin'

Watch Aerosmith Perform 'Sweet Emotion'

Watch Aerosmith and Run DMC Perform 'Walk This Way'

Aerosmith and Friends: California Dream On - Night Two Set List

1. "Same Old Song and Dance" (Marcus King)

2. "Draw the Line" (Jerry Cantrell)

3. "Nobody's Fault" (Jerry Cantrell)

4. "Kings and Queens" (Tom Morello and Lzzy Hale)

5. "Round and Round" (Tom Morello and Lzzy Hale)

6. "Livin' on the Edge" (Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

7. "What It Takes" (Grace Potter)

8. "You See Me Crying" (Pat Monahan)

9. "Angel" (Pat Monahan)

10. "Cryin'" (Pat Monahan with Grace Potter)

11. "Janie's Got a Gun" (Heart)

12. "Barracuda" (Heart)

13. "Let the Music Do the Talking" (The Black Crowes)

14. "Get the Lead Out" (The Black Crowes)

15. "Combination" (The Black Crowes)

16. "No More No More" (The Black Crowes)

17. "Chip Away the Stone" (The Black Crowes)

18. "Mama Kin" (Guns N' Roses)

19. "S.O.S. (Too Bad)" (Guns N' Roses)

20. "Rats in the Cellar" (Guns N' Roses)

21. "Sick as a Dog" (Guns N' Roses)

22. "Sweet Child o' Mine" (Guns N' Roses)

23. "Nightrain" (Guns N' Roses)

24. "Toys in the Attic" (Aerosmith)

25. "Back in the Saddle" (Aerosmith)

26. "Sweet Emotion" (Aerosmith)

27. "Dream On" (Aerosmith)

28. "Come Together" (Aerosmith)

29. "Walk This Way" (Aerosmith)

30. "The Train Kept A-Rollin'" (Aerosmith)