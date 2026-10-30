Aerosmith Makes Star-Studded Return at Hollywood Bowl: Videos, Set List

More than three years since their last full concert, Aerosmith returned to the stage for a victorious comeback performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

Officially dubbed 'California Dream On: Aerosmith and Friends,' the star-studded affair featured an impressive array of special guests, including Guns N’ Roses, Heart, Billy Idol, the Black Crowes and Sammy Hagar. But make no mistake, Aerosmith were the stars of the show - and they absolutely triumphed in their return to the spotlight.

After each special guest had performed – with sets varying from one to five songs per artist – Aerosmith took the stage to close the night, delivering a rousing six-song set. The group was introduced by actresses Liv Tyler and Alicia Silverstone, both of whom starred in music videos for the group in the ‘90s.

What Did Aerosmith Play at Their Comeback Concert?

It’s a good thing the Hollywood Bowl is an open-air venue, because the hard rock legends from Boston would have absolutely blown the roof off. Fireworks shot into the sky as Aerosmith launched into their opening tune, an emphatic rendition of “Toys in the Attic.” Frontman Steven Tyler was in especially fine form, his singing voice sounding strong and showing very little evidence of the recent trouble that’s plagued him.

Joining the band on drums was Dave Grohl, providing his trademark brand of pounding ferocity. At the first song’s conclusion, Tyler joked that Grohl called and insisted to be part of the show. “I get a phone call. He goes ‘Steven. The Bowl. I’ve got to get in,’” Tyler recalled. “I said, ‘David, do you want to play the drums for Aerosmith?’ And he goes, ‘No, I want to roadie.’”

READ MORE: Top 20 Aerosmith Songs

The group soon launched into “Back in the Saddle,” the opening track from Aerosmith’s 1976 album Rocks. "We gonna rock this place so hard, you're gonna think the big one is coming," Tyler next declared to the already-enthusiastic crowd, before whipping them into an even bigger frenzy with an energizing rendition of “Sweet Emotion.”

Next came one of the night’s biggest moments, as Tyler sat behind a white grand piano and performed an engrossing rendition of “Dream On.” Again, the frontman showed why he’s been one of the best in the business for over 50 years, at one point standing on the piano, belting his heart out as fog swirled around him.

Johnny Depp made an unexpected appearance for the next tune, teaming with Joe Perry – who he plays with in Hollywood Vampires – for a dual guitar attack on “The Train Kept A-Rollin'," which you can see in the video from @pacificcoast3 below.

As Aerosmith approached their final song, Tyler took a moment to thank everyone involved in the concert, showing special love to his bandmates. “Before we say goodnight, I just want to say what a ride it’s been with my brothers – Joe, Tom, Brad and Joey,” he announced. “Fifty-five f—ing years, and we’re the same f—ing band that started fifty-five and a half years ago.”

Drummer Joey Kramer, who hadn’t performed with the band since 2020, then sat behind the kit for the night’s final song, as Aerosmith rocked through their classic tune “Walk This Way.” Confetti filled the air as the band powered through the final notes. After Aerosmith exited the stage, the Hollywood Bowl lit up with a massive fireworks display, adding an explosive exclamation point to the group’s set.

Set list and further videos of Aerosmith's performance can be found below. The band will return for another night at the Bowl on Nov. 1.

Aerosmith, Hollywood Bowl, Oct. 29, 2026

1. “Toys in the Attic”

2. "Back in the Saddle"

3. "Sweet Emotion"

4. "Dream On"

5. "The Train Kept A-Rollin'"

6. "Walk This Way"