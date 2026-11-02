Everclear formed 34 years ago. Let that sink in for a moment. Of course, the '90s radio hits that peppered both the airwaves and MTV quickly provide a soundtrack in your brain as you're considering the legacy that's spooled out in that time period.

Songs like "Santa Monica," "Heroin Girl," "Father of Mine" and "Everything to Everyone" are among the many fan favorites that have become set list staples. They notched a total of 12 Top 40 hits at alternative rock radio in the '90s and '00s.

Which was no small feat. As the band's vocalist and songwriter, Art Alexakis will tell you, it wasn't easy to get a song called "Heroin Girl" played on the radio.

"Well, they don't like the word heroin. [Cleveland radio] played it. All the stations in Detroit played it. The old school rock cities played it. About 15 places played it and it [did well on the alternative radio charts]. But no one else would touch it," he tells UCR now. "The big boys wouldn't touch it."

"Kevin Weatherly [at KROQ-FM in Los Angeles] wouldn't touch it. The guys in Boston, Oedipus [at WBCN-FM in Boston] wouldn't touch it," he continues. "You know, all those guys, because corporate-wise, they didn't want the word heroin [on the radio], even though it's an anti-drug song."

Watch Everclear's 'Heroin Girl' Video

Everclear is Going Beyond the Hits on Their Current Tour

Alexakis is presently having fun with the latest run of live dates, which you can see below. The Lucky 7 tour, with special guest American Hi-Fi, will feature all of the band's well-known tracks, of course. But they also have invited fans to vote on their favorite deep cuts. The seven songs that get the most votes will be featured in the set, hence the "Lucky 7" part of the billing.

The outing began in late October and the alternative rockers will play their next show on Tuesday (Nov. 3) in Salt Lake City. "Hardcore fans, they'd want me to play really deep songs that no one else has ever asked to hear," he shares. "So I thought we were going to get a lot of that. No, we didn't. It's a lot of songs that aren't singles."

"There are some obscure songs in there. We put it out there to a lot of Everclear fans, to pick 21 songs," he details. "From those 21 [that they helped choose], we put it out all over, to everyone who is buying tickets, to pick their picks for the songs they want to hear."

The number one song, which he wanted to keep as a secret at the time we were talking, is one that really surprised him. And yet, for this writer, the level of surprise was unexpected, because it's a song that Everclear fans and '90s alternative rock radio listeners will know. It got a fair amount of airplay at that time, yet similar to the "Heroin Girl" situation, it ran up against some friction because of the title -- and you won't find it as one of their Top 40 singles officially from that era.

In short, expect a good amount of curve balls if you're coming out to see a show on this current Everclear tour. It's also a chance to learn some of the stories behind the songs, something which was definitely an element of our conversation.

Art Alexakis is Working on a Memoir

He's got so many stories, in fact, about the music, his life, adventures in the music industry and on the road, that it's welcome news to hear that he's in the midst of writing a book. The singer readily admits it will document a life he never expected to live. Even though he says, "my health is hard," due to the decade he's spent living with MS after being initially diagnosed in 2016, he's glad to still be here.

Watch Everclear's 'Father of Mine' Video

"When I was 18, I had a running bet with my friends that I wouldn't make it to 21, and I was carrying the money, if you know what I mean," he says now. "I made the bet. I go. I don't think I'm gonna make it. I'm not gonna kill myself. But, dude. I was shooting everything and just walking around with a gun in my pants. [I was] going to horrible neighborhoods to to sell drugs and score drugs."

"it's amazing that I'm alive and I feel blessed," he continues. "I'm spiritual. I'm not religious, man. I don't buy into that whole thing. But I feel like the universe, or what I call my higher power, does bestow blessings on us when we're doing the right thing [and] when we're keeping our karma clean."

He's Also Looking to Do a New Everclear Album

Though he told UCR he's not talking about it much, he did share some initial details as far as what fans can expect.

"It's going to be aggressive. It's going to be political. There's about nine songs written, and I'm singing lyrics on them and [finishing the] guitars," he reports. "I've got another six, seven songs I'm writing, and [we] should record those probably after the tour in the fall, like before Christmas. We'll get those done and then just work on them next year when we have time."

"I'm not in a big rush to put it out and I feel really strong about it," he adds. "Musically, not lyrically necessarily, but musically,, it's very connected to our early records, World of Noise and Sparkle & Fade."

READ MORE: 10 '90s Rock Bands That Deserve More Respect

Watch Everclear's 'Santa Monica' Video

Everclear, 'The Lucky 7' 2026 Tour Dates

Tuesday, November 3 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Thursday, November 5 Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln

Friday, November 6 Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

Saturday, November 7 Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater

Sunday, November 8 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Tuesday, November 10 Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Thursday, November 12 Champaign, IL @ The City Center

Friday, November 13 East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

Saturday, November 14 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Sunday, November 15 Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

Tuesday, November 17 Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

Thursday, November 19 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

Friday, November 20 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Saturday, November 21 Louisville, KY @ Caesars Southern Indiana Event Center

Sunday, November 22 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville