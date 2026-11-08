Nicko McBrain revealed how he managed to stop himself descending into heroin addiction.

The drummer, who retired from touring with Iron Maiden in 2024, said the episode was over before he joined the metal giants in 1982, and put his survival down to genetics.

"This was a period where I was introduced to the higher echelons of people in the music industry and in other walks of life, shall we say," McBrain told Classic Rock in a recent interview.

READ MORE: Nicko McBrain Leaves Door Open to Playing With Iron Maiden

"I never put it in my arm. I just chased the dragon, as we used to call it: put it on silver paper and fire it up, then puff it up through a straw. Here's the thing: God blessed me with this gene where I could just turn that tap off. Same with smoking, same with drinking."

He continued: "I was lucky enough to have this gene, so when I stopped, I didn't go cold turkey – I got a bit antsy, and I got the cold sweats and the shivers, but I was very fortunate not to get really deep into the rabbit hole. I'd already knocked that on the head prior to getting the offer to come on board with Maiden."

He added: "Anyone who's struggling with substance issues, go get help – there's people out there to help you. It's not admitting defeat."

Nicko McBrain on Iron Maiden 'Slowing Down'

In a separate recent interview, McBrain speculated on how long Maiden might continue, given they're all over retirement age – except his replacement, Simon Dawson, who's 63.

"Even the baby of the band's now 67, I think," he told Rockonteurs. "Harry [Steve Harris] is next down from me. But I think they just announced a North American tour. I think, having seen them do that, there might be time to do a new record after that, if they do decide to do one. I personally think they'll go until somebody else in the band says, 'I can't do it anymore.'"

He added of his final years with the band: "I've got to admit, some of the tempos of the songs are more where they were when they were recorded. I'm not saying they're slowing down, but they're trying to make it so they can [maintain] longevity, you know what I mean? They're all getting on now."