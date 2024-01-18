Lynch Mob Announces ‘The Final Ride’ Farewell Tour
Lynch Mob, the band formed by George Lynch in 1989 in the wake of Dokken's break up, has announced dates for their farewell tour.
Dubbed 'The Final Ride,' the trek will begin Feb. 1 in Warrendale, Pennsylvania and run through March 2025. An initial list of dates can be found below, with more set to be announced later in the year.
"After 35 years since the inception of Lynch Mob, I feel the time is right to let this chapter of my musical life fade off into the sunset,” Lynch explained via statement (shared via Blabbermouth). “I feel the timing is right because of the solidarity and camaraderie of our current lineup. It ensures that we're leaving a powerful legacy with no regrets.”
Lynch had previously teased the farewell tour on social media prior to unveiling show dates. The current Lynch Mob lineup features the namesake guitarist alongside drummer Jimmy D'Anda, bassist Jaron Gulino and singer Gabriel Colon. In announcing the band’s farewell, Lynch also tipped his cap to the group’s former members.
"There's been so many iterations of Lynch Mob since the first lineup in 1989 of Oni Logan, Mick Brown, Anthony Esposito and myself,” he recalled. “Putting Lynch Mob together was just an extension of what I'd always strived for in a band: the best possible musicians, chemistry, and brotherhood. My bands have not only been my best friends, but also family. When we come up together and work hard and struggle together, we create a bond that lasts a lifetime. I think that's the thing I love the most about my musical journey... creating music in the studio, stepping on stage, and sharing that bond with my friends through music. Thank you to everyone who has been in my band. I really feel it's ours."
Why Did George Lynch Revive the Lynch Mob Name?
Lynch retired the Lynch Mob name in 2020. At the time he called it problematic and inexcusable due to the term’s cultural overtones. Two years later, he had a change of heart.
“Nothing's perfect, and I’ve got to just live with the fact that it has some negative connotations that I probably have to continue explaining for the rest of my life. And I don't mind doing that,” the rocker explained. “As far as a marketing thing and a brand thing … it keeps my band guys working and it keeps the fans happy. [So] it makes sense [to use the name].”
Lynch Mob, The Final Ride Farewell Tour Dates
Feb. 1 - Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels
Feb. 2 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note Harrison
Feb. 3 - New Baltimore, Mich. @ Diesel Concerts
Feb. 16 - Melbourne, Australia @ Pavillion
Feb. 17 - Brisbane, Australia @ Mansfield Tavern
Feb. 18 - Sydney, Australia @ Metro
Mar. 9 - Medina, Minn. @ Medina Ent. Center
Mar. 20 - Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Arion
Mar. 21 - Mt Dora, Fla. @ Mt Dora Music Hall
Mar. 22 - Ft Myers, Fla @ Buddha LIVE
Mar. 23 – Clearwater, Fla. @ OCC Road House
Mar. 24 - Boca Raton, Fla. @ Crazy Uncle Mikes
Mar. 29 - Montclair, Calif. @ Canyon Club
Mar. 30 - Agora Hills, Calif. @ Canyon Club
Mar. 31 - San Juan Capistrano, Calif. @ Coach House
Apr. 12 - Hudson Falls, N.Y. @ Strand Theater
Apr. 13 - Stafford Springs, Conn. @ Four Seasons
May 4 - Columbia, Md. @ M3 Rock Festival
Jul. 5 - Bay City, Mich. @ Bay City Fireworks Festival
Jul. 25 - St Louis, Mo. @ Diamond Music Hall
Jul. 26 - Wilmington, Ohio @ Murphy Theatre
Aug. 4 - Cresswell, Ore. @ Guitars Under the Stars
Aug. 22 - Wabash, Ind. @ Eagles Theatre
Aug. 25 - Gatlinburg, Tenn. @ Monsters on the Mountain
Sep. 14 - Oroville, Calif. @ Feather Falls Casino
Sep. 26 - W. Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go-Go
Sep. 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Golden Nugget
Oct. 11 - Litiz, Pa. @ Mickey's Black Box
Oct. 12 - Vineland, N.J. @ The Landis Theater
Jan. 4, 2025 - Punta Gorda, Fla. @ Charlotte Harbour Event Center
Jan. 5, 2025 - Punta Gorda, Fla. @ Charlotte Harbour Event Center
Mar. 25-30, 2025 - Miami, Fla. @ Monsters of Rock Cruise
