Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall Announce 2024 Joint Tour Dates
Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall will hit the road together this summer, performing across North America.
The trek will begin on June 2 in Troutdale, Oregon and then make its way east with shows scheduled in Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and more.
You can view a complete list of dates below. Tickets will be available starting March 15.
Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall's History
Forty years ago, Hall appeared on one of Costello's albums, 1984's Goodbye Cruel World, singing harmony vocals on a song called "The Only Flame in Town." Hall also appeared in the song's music video.
"Daryl made the rest of us look as if we had just crawled out of a hedge," Costello later wrote in liner notes for the LP. "My humor wasn't helped by the record company representative shrieking at the makeup girl: 'Make him look handsome' as I was about to go under the pancake. Ah! The '80s."
Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall, 2024 Tour Dates
June 2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
June 4 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
June 6 - Seattle, WA @ Remlinger Farms
June 8 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 10 - Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
June 12 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino
June 14 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
June 16 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
June 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
June 21 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino
June 23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas
July 4 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 6 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
July 8 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
July 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 14 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 16 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
July 18 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 20 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 22 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 25 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Filene Center
