Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall Announce 2024 Joint Tour Dates

Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall will hit the road together this summer, performing across North America.

The trek will begin on June 2 in Troutdale, Oregon and then make its way east with shows scheduled in Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and more.

You can view a complete list of dates below. Tickets will be available starting March 15.

Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall's History

Forty years ago, Hall appeared on one of Costello's albums, 1984's Goodbye Cruel World, singing harmony vocals on a song called "The Only Flame in Town." Hall also appeared in the song's music video.

READ MORE: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Elvis Costello

"Daryl made the rest of us look as if we had just crawled out of a hedge," Costello later wrote in liner notes for the LP. "My humor wasn't helped by the record company representative shrieking at the makeup girl: 'Make him look handsome' as I was about to go under the pancake. Ah! The '80s."

Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall, 2024 Tour Dates

June 2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

June 4 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

June 6 - Seattle, WA @ Remlinger Farms

June 8 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 10 - Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

June 12 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

June 14 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

June 16 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

June 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

June 21 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino

June 23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

July 4 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 6 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

July 8 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

July 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 14 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 16 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

July 18 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 20 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 22 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 25 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Filene Center