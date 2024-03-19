Kansas Extends 50th Anniversary Tour Again With 23 More Shows

Kansas is still carrying on despite Phil Ehart's recent health setback. Their 50th-anniversary tour has been extended again with 23 more concerts.

A complete list of the new shows is below. Additional stops include Las Vegas and Austin; Kansas is also returning to Pittsburgh. Tickets for most concerts go on sale Friday at 10AM local time. Select pre-sales begin on Wednesday. For more information, head over to Kansas' official website.

"The 50th-anniversary tour started in 2023, which commemorates Kansas's first year as a band. It is continuing in 2024, which commemorates the release of the first Kansas album," longtime guitarist Rich Williams said in an official statement. "After such a successful and sold-out premiere of the tour in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we wanted to put an exclamation point on the tour by having the closing 50th-anniversary tour concert take place back there at the Benedum Center.”

READ MORE: How Kansas Rebuilt for a Surprise Comeback With ‘Power’

The group originally added more dates to the Another Fork in the Road tour last September. Then Kansas revealed in February that Ehart, their co-founding drummer, would be taking some time off after suffering a heart attack. His role is being filled by Eric Holmquist, who was already performing during the first half of these shows.

A 3CD career-spanning collection was released in conjunction with the tour. Another Fork in the Road: 50 Years of Kansas features an update of 1974's "Can I Tell You," performed by the current lineup. "The audiences for this 50th anniversary tour have been exhilarating,” lead vocalist Ronnie Platt added. "Let me tell you, after a decade of performing in the band, the energy the fans bring each night continues to give me goosebumps."

Listen to Kansas’s Remake of ‘Can I Tell You’

New Dates for Kansas' 50th Anniversary Tour – Another Fork in the Road:

9/24: Thousand Oaks, CA, at Bank of America Performing Arts Center

9/27: Mesa, AZ, at Mesa Arts Center

9/28: Las Vegas, NV, at the Smith Center

10/4: Topeka, KS, at Topeka Performing Arts Center

10/5: Park City, KS, at Hartman Arena

10/11: Colorado Springs, CO, at Pikes Peak Center

10/12: Cheyenne, WY, at Cheyenne Civic Center

10/18: Jackson, MS, at Thalia Mara Hall

10/19: Shreveport, LA, at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

10/25: Midland, TX, at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

10/26: Austin, TX, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater

11/1: Rockford, IL, at Coronado Performing Arts Center

11/2: Appleton, WI, at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

11/8: Peoria, IL, at Peoria Civic Center

11/9: Joliet, IL, at Rialto Square Theatre

11/15: Evans, GA, at Columbia County Performing Arts Center

11/16: Spartanburg, SC, at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

11/22: Paducah, KY, at Carson Center for the Performing Arts

11/23: Nashville, IN, at Brown County Music Center

12/5: Fayetteville, NC, at Crown Theatre

12/6: Roanoke, VA, Berglund Center

12/8: Reading, PA, at Santander Performing Arts Center

12/11: Pittsburgh, PA, at Benedum Center