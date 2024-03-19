Kansas Extends 50th Anniversary Tour Again With 23 More Shows

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Kansas is still carrying on despite Phil Ehart's recent health setback. Their 50th-anniversary tour has been extended again with 23 more concerts.

A complete list of the new shows is below. Additional stops include Las Vegas and Austin; Kansas is also returning to Pittsburgh. Tickets for most concerts go on sale Friday at 10AM local time. Select pre-sales begin on Wednesday. For more information, head over to Kansas' official website.

"The 50th-anniversary tour started in 2023, which commemorates Kansas's first year as a band. It is continuing in 2024, which commemorates the release of the first Kansas album," longtime guitarist Rich Williams said in an official statement. "After such a successful and sold-out premiere of the tour in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we wanted to put an exclamation point on the tour by having the closing 50th-anniversary tour concert take place back there at the Benedum Center.”

The group originally added more dates to the Another Fork in the Road tour last September. Then Kansas revealed in February that Ehart, their co-founding drummer, would be taking some time off after suffering a heart attack. His role is being filled by Eric Holmquist, who was already performing during the first half of these shows.

A 3CD career-spanning collection was released in conjunction with the tour. Another Fork in the Road: 50 Years of Kansas features an update of 1974's "Can I Tell You," performed by the current lineup. "The audiences for this 50th anniversary tour have been exhilarating,” lead vocalist Ronnie Platt added. "Let me tell you, after a decade of performing in the band, the energy the fans bring each night continues to give me goosebumps."

New Dates for Kansas' 50th Anniversary Tour – Another Fork in the Road:

9/24: Thousand Oaks, CA, at Bank of America Performing Arts Center
9/27: Mesa, AZ, at Mesa Arts Center
9/28: Las Vegas, NV, at the Smith Center
10/4: Topeka, KS, at Topeka Performing Arts Center
10/5: Park City, KS, at Hartman Arena
10/11: Colorado Springs, CO, at Pikes Peak Center
10/12: Cheyenne, WY, at Cheyenne Civic Center
10/18: Jackson, MS, at Thalia Mara Hall
10/19: Shreveport, LA, at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
10/25: Midland, TX, at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
10/26: Austin, TX, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
11/1: Rockford, IL, at Coronado Performing Arts Center
11/2: Appleton, WI, at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
11/8: Peoria, IL, at Peoria Civic Center
11/9: Joliet, IL, at Rialto Square Theatre
11/15: Evans, GA, at Columbia County Performing Arts Center
11/16: Spartanburg, SC, at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
11/22: Paducah, KY, at Carson Center for the Performing Arts
11/23: Nashville, IN, at Brown County Music Center
12/5: Fayetteville, NC, at Crown Theatre
12/6: Roanoke, VA, Berglund Center
12/8: Reading, PA, at Santander Performing Arts Center
12/11: Pittsburgh, PA, at Benedum Center

