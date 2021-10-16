Vince Neil Reportedly Injured After Falling Off Stage

Singer Vince Neil reportedly suffered a serious injury after falling off the stage during a performance with his solo band tonight (Oct. 15).

The rocker, best known as the frontman of Motley Crue, was performing at the Monsters on the Mountain festival at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. During a rendition of the classic Crue track "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)," Neil approached the edge of the stage to encourage fans to clap along. As the rocker took another step to his right, he suddenly tumbled off of the stage. Fan shot footage showing the accident can be seen below.

Neil was taken backstage, with bassist Dana Strum addressing the crowd shortly thereafter.

"The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” Strum explained to the audience. “He can't breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically.”

The bassist further noted that Neil was “so excited” for the night’s performance, pointing out that the singer “lives in Tennessee.” “He was willing to stick it out and tough it out when the people back here were telling him don’t do it,” Strum revealed, before encouraging the audience to give Neil a round of applause.

Metal Sludge reports that Neil was taken away by ambulance to a local hospital. No further update has been given regarding the rocker’s condition.

According to Setlist.fm, the band finished its Monsters on the Mountain set, with guitarist Jeff Blando taking over lead vocal duties.

Neil does not have another announced performance scheduled until November. Meanwhile, Motley Crue’s highly anticipated Stadium Tour, which had originally been planned for 2020, has been pushed to 2022.