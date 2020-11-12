Toto’s Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams Announce Solo Albums

Toto members Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams have announced solo albums that will be released simultaneously on Feb. 26.

Lukather’s I Found the Sun Again will feature five original songs, as well as three covers: Traffic’s “Low Spark of High Heeled Boys,” Joe Walsh’s “Welcome to the Club” and Robin Trower’s “Bridge of Sighs.”

“Never had so much fun recording in my life,” Lukather proclaimed of the LP in a press release. “Painless, fun and easy - and it just flowed.”

The album marks the guitarist’s eighth solo release and his first since 2013’s Transition. In the liner notes for I Found the Sun Again, Lukather explained that he “wanted to make as honest a record as I could in 2020 with 1970's inspiration.” To that end, the musician noted that all of the songs were recorded live, “no clix, no fix, no rehearsal - one run-through.”

Watch Steve Lukather's 'Run to Me' Video

Guests on the album include Toto bandmates Williams and David Paich. Ringo Starr also makes an appearance, performing on the lead single “Run to Me.” Lukather has been a member of Starr’s All Starr Band since 2012.

Meanwhile, Williams’ solo record, titled Denizen Tenant, will also feature Paich and Lukather, as well as former Toto members Simon Phillips, Leland Sklar, Lenny Castro and Nathan East. Like Lukather’s album, Williams’ LP will feature a mix of covers and originals. Renditions of the Beatles' “If I Fell” and Peter Gabriel’s “Don’t Give Up” are among the tracks.

Watch Joseph Williams' 'Never Saw You Coming' Video

Williams said “Never Saw You Coming,” the first single released from Denizen Tenant, is his "first opportunity in ages to show my true sound."

“Although my album is an eclectic collection of songs, this one tells you what you need to know to get a real sense of the whole," he explained in a press released. "You can see where I’m going vocally for sure. It all starts with ‘Never Saw You Coming,’ plus I thought it was time we had a cool sexy song about death! Enjoy.”