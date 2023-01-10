See Toto’s ‘Africa’ Recreated in ‘Minecraft’

A Minecraft user has reportedly recreated Toto's hit song "Africa" on the gaming platform.

Minecraft is a 3D video game in which players can build various structures across different settings. Users can also work with "note blocks" that emit a sound when manipulated.

A Minecraft creator called "Stacinator" has used those elements to create Toto's "Africa" in 3D format, a process that took them three months. "Honestly, I started at the same place, and little parts of concepts just eventually started clicking after tons of practice and failing," Stacinator explained on Reddit.

You can watch a video of the creation below.

“This project for me was a culmination of a bunch of different ideas that I at one point thought were all beyond my capabilities so I’m really proud of what I’ve learned," Stacinator noted, urging fellow Minecraft users not to give up on the game. "I really encourage you to keep at it! You may surprise yourself with what you can do. I know I did.”

"Africa," which was released in 1982, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's since become a set list staple and has been covered by many artists.

"The lyrics are ridiculous, but I think the fact is they're not political, they're not a love song. It's just a silly little song that has a groove and makes people happy and a real catchy melody," guitarist Steve Lukather said of the song in 2021, noting that he and the rest of the band didn't anticipate "Africa" becoming a hit at the time they released it. "Nobody is more surprised as we are."