Journey Announces 2023 50th-Anniversary Tour Featuring Toto

Journey has announced a 2023 50th-anniversary tour featuring Toto.

The Freedom Tour will kick off on Feb. 4 in Allentown, Pa., and continue through April 25 in Palm Springs, Calif. You can see a complete list of dates below.

"Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with Toto," Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain said in a press release. "The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people's lives. The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of 'certain music' during 'uncertain times.'"

Tickets for all dates will be available beginning Oct. 21.

"On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey," Toto's Steve Lukather said. "Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends ... a blast offstage as well."

Last year, Journey embarked on an extensive trek, also titled the Freedom Tour, that included guest appearances from Toto and Billy Idol. The Journey lineup now consists of Cain and guitarist Neal Schon, plus singer Arnel Pineda, keyboardist and singer Jason Derlatka, drummer Deen Castronovo and bassist Todd Jenson.

"We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto!" Schon said. "Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends."

Journey, Freedom Tour 2023

Feb. 4 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

Feb. 5 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 8 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Feb. 10 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

Feb. 11 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Feb. 14 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 17 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Feb. 19 - Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Feb. 22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Feb. 23 - Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Mar. 1* - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Mar. 3 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Mar. 4* - Hartford, CT @ XL Center

Mar. 8 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 9* - Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

Mar. 12* - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Mar. 13 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Mar. 16 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Mar. 17 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

Mar. 20 - Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

Mar. 21 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK

Mar. 24 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Mar. 25 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Mar. 28 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Mar. 31 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Apr. 1 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

Apr. 4 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Apr. 7 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

Apr. 8 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Apr. 11 - Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

Apr. 13 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

Apr. 14 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Apr. 17 - Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

Apr. 19 - Stockton, CA @ Stockton Arena

Apr. 22 - Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Apr. 23 - Fresno, CA @ SaveMart Center

Apr. 25 - Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

*Rescheduled date.