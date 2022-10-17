Journey Announces 2023 50th-Anniversary Tour Featuring Toto
Journey has announced a 2023 50th-anniversary tour featuring Toto.
The Freedom Tour will kick off on Feb. 4 in Allentown, Pa., and continue through April 25 in Palm Springs, Calif. You can see a complete list of dates below.
"Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with Toto," Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain said in a press release. "The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people's lives. The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of 'certain music' during 'uncertain times.'"
Tickets for all dates will be available beginning Oct. 21.
"On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey," Toto's Steve Lukather said. "Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends ... a blast offstage as well."
Last year, Journey embarked on an extensive trek, also titled the Freedom Tour, that included guest appearances from Toto and Billy Idol. The Journey lineup now consists of Cain and guitarist Neal Schon, plus singer Arnel Pineda, keyboardist and singer Jason Derlatka, drummer Deen Castronovo and bassist Todd Jenson.
"We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto!" Schon said. "Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends."
Journey, Freedom Tour 2023
Feb. 4 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
Feb. 5 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
Feb. 8 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
Feb. 10 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
Feb. 11 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
Feb. 14 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Feb. 17 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Feb. 19 - Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
Feb. 22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Feb. 23 - Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Mar. 1* - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Mar. 3 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
Mar. 4* - Hartford, CT @ XL Center
Mar. 8 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 9* - Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
Mar. 12* - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Mar. 13 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Mar. 16 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Mar. 17 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
Mar. 20 - Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
Mar. 21 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK
Mar. 24 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Mar. 25 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Mar. 28 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
Mar. 31 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Apr. 1 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
Apr. 4 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Apr. 7 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
Apr. 8 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Apr. 11 - Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
Apr. 13 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
Apr. 14 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
Apr. 17 - Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
Apr. 19 - Stockton, CA @ Stockton Arena
Apr. 22 - Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
Apr. 23 - Fresno, CA @ SaveMart Center
Apr. 25 - Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
*Rescheduled date.