Journey and Toto Kick Off 2022 ‘Freedom’ Tour: Set Lists, Videos

Journey kicked off their 2022 Freedom tour last night in Pittsburgh with a crowd-pleasing 19-song set largely dedicated to their biggest hits.

Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain and Arnel Pineda were joined at the packed PPG Paints Arena by recently recruited keyboardist and singer Jason Derlatka, drummer Deen Castronovo and bassist Todd Jenson. There was no mention of bassist Randy Jackson or drummer Narada Michael Walden, who were announced as new band members in 2020.

Castronovo and Jenson, who played with Schon in Hardline in the early '90s, formed a powerful rhythm section, while Castronovo delivered lead vocals on "Mother, Father." Derlatka took the vocal spotlight for two Raised on Radio tracks, "I'll Be Alright Without You" and "Girl Can't Help It."

You can see videos and set lists from the show below.

Watch Journey Perform 'Only the Young' on 2022 Tour Opener

Cain, Pineda and Schon were in great form throughout the evening. The guitarist even incorporated a big chunk of "My Hometown" from HSAS' Through the Fire, his 1984 live collaboration with Sammy Hagar, into an extended version of 'Wheel in the Sky."

Watch Toto Perform 'Till the End' on 2022 Tour Opener

After guitarist Steve Lukather noted that the band hadn't played live in nearly two and a half years, Toto opened with a 10-song set that concluded with a strong one-two punch of "Rosanna" and "Africa."

Journey and Toto's 2022 Freedom tour is scheduled to conclude on May 16 in Quebec City. You can get date and ticket information at JourneyMusic.com.

Watch Journey Perform 'Anyway You Want It' on 2022 Tour Opener

Journey, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Feb. 22, 2022

1. "Only the Young"

2. "Stone in Love"

3. "Don't Stop Believin'"

4. "Faithfully"

5. "I'll Be Alright Without You"

6. "Ask the Lonely"

7. "Who's Crying Now"

8. "Mother, Father"

9. "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"

10. "Lights"

11. "The Way We Used to Be"

12. "Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'"

13. "Wheel in the Sky" / "My Hometown"

14. "Open Arms"

15. "Girl Can't Help It"

16. "Send Her My Love"

17. "Be Good to Yourself"

18. "When You Love a Woman"

19. "Anyway You Want It"

Toto, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Feb. 22, 2022

1. "Till the End"

2. "Hold the Line"

3. "I'll Be Over You"

4. "White Sister"

5. "Georgy Porgy"

6. "I Won't Hold You Back"

7. "You Are the Flower"

8. "Home of the Brave"

9. "Rosanna"

10. "Africa"

