Kiss to Release ‘Off the Soundboard: Tokyo 2001′ Live Album

Kiss will release a new live album, Off the Soundboard: Tokyo 2001, on June 11.

You can see the LP's track listing below. The band has also unveiled a concert version of the 1979 hit "I Was Made for Lovin' You" from the set. You can listen to it below.

Off the Soundboard: Tokyo 2001 is the first of a "new official live bootleg series" from Kiss, according to a press release. The show was taken from a soundboard recording of their March 13, 2001, concert at the Tokyo Dome, and includes one of the group's most short-lived lineups, with original members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley joined by drummer Eric Singer.

Five years after Kiss' original lineup reunited in 1996, drummer Peter Criss again left the group over a contract dispute just prior to the overseas leg of the band's 2000-01 tour. Singer, who had replaced Eric Carr in the non-makeup version of Kiss in 1992, took over both the job and Criss' onstage "Catman" persona.

Apart from a brief return by Criss in 2003, Singer has remained Kiss' drummer ever since. Frehley departed the group following the final show of the 2001 tour, which had been billed as the band's farewell. But three years later, Stanley and Simmons reconsidered and began touring regularly again with Tommy Thayer taking over for Frehley.

Kiss were in the midst of another farewell tour when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the live industry to a halt last year. They are currently scheduled to return to the road on June 2 in Antwerp, Belgium.

Kiss, 'Off the Soundboard: Tokyo 2001' Track Listing

1. "Detroit Rock City"

2. "Deuce"

3. "Shout It Out Loud"

4. "Talk to Me"

5. "I Love It Loud"

6. "Firehouse"

7. "Do You Love Me"

8. "Calling Dr. Love"

9. "Heaven's On Fire"

10. "Let Me Go Rock & Roll"

11. "Shock Me"

12. "Psycho Circus"

13. "Lick It Up"

14. "God of Thunder"

15. "Cold Gin"

16. "100,000 Years"

17. "Love Gun"

18. "I Still Love You"

19. "Black Diamond"

20. "I Was Made For Lovin' You"

21. "Rock and Roll All Nite"

