Top 10 Kiss Songs of the 1970s

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Surprise, surprise. Yes, even amid Kiss’ remarkable collection of universal smashes, 'Rock and Roll All Nite' maintains a special place in the group’s history and iconography -- in many ways representing their band mission statement in its most direct and purest guise. The irony of it all is that Kiss was under intense pressure to deliver a bona fide hit during the recording of their third album, ‘Dressed to Kill,’ before coming up with such a euphoric and carefree definition of rock and roll’s powers of escapism. And those of Kiss themselves, since this remains one of the few songs to feature Simmons and Stanley trading vocal lines back and forth -- a celebration of their decades-long partnership. And, once Kiss proceeded to bring the song to life (literally) on the ‘Alive’ album, they really were on their way, with their record deal safe and their destiny ready to be fulfilled.