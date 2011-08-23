The best Kissalbum covers demonstrate how important visuals have always been to the band's image. Whether they're casting the group as larger-than-life icons in otherworldly settings, or conveying the excitement of the band's explosive live shows, these covers serve as an important introduction to the music inside each record.

Kiss has released over three dozen studio, live and greatest hits compilations over the years, and some have been clunkers for sure -- check out our list of the 5 Worst Kiss Album Covers. But first, you wanted the best, you got the best! The 10 Best Kiss Album Covers, that is: