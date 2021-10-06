Deep Purple Announce ‘Turning to Crime’ Covers Album

Deep Purple have announced the release of a new covers album titled Turning to Crime, which will arrive on Nov. 26.

The album, which was produced Bob Ezrin, features the legendary hard-rock band covering material originally recorded by Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan, Cream, Bob Seger, Little Feat, Ray Charles, the Yardbirds and more. Rumors surrounding the album had been swirling since early September, when Deep Purple launched a mysterious countdown clock on their website, accompanied by the words “Turning to Crime.”

The full track listing for Turning to Crime can be seen below.

The opening track from the upcoming album, a cover of Love's "7 and 7 Is," can be heard below.

Turning to Crime arrives on the heels of Whoosh!, the band’s 21st album, which was released in August 2020.

In December 2020, Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover revealed that the band was working on a new project. “All this COVID situation has meant that we can't tour,” he explained at the time. “We’re twiddling our thumbs, really, for over a year, and the idea was to possibly go back in and do another album. And so we're just working towards that. It's so quick after we'd done the last album … maybe that will spoil things, but we're gonna try and do another album at some point next year. We're experimenting with stuff.”

According to members of the band, they worked entirely remotely due to lockdown restrictions, sending tracks back-and-forth to one another. "I had to audibly visualize the sounds that weren't there," drummer Ian Paice noted in a new promotional trailer for the album. "Basically, I think it's us having fun playing roots music," guitarist Steve Morse added. "It's Purple."

You can watch the trailer below.

Deep Purple, ‘Turning to Crime' Track Listing

1. “7 and 7 Is” (Love)

2. “Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu” (Huey "Piano" Smith)

3. “Oh Well” (Fleetwood Mac)

4. “Jenny Take A Ride!” (Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels)

5. “Watching the River Flow” (Bob Dylan)

6. “Let the Good Times Roll” (Ray Charles & Quincy Jones)

7. “Dixie Chicken” (Little Feat)

8. “Shapes of Things” (Yardbirds)

9. “The Battle of New Orleans” (Lonnie Donegan/Johnny Horton)

10. “Lucifer” (Bob Seger System)

11. “White Room” (Cream)

12. “Caught in the Act” (Medley: "Going Down" /"Green Onions" / "Hot ‘Lanta" /"Dazed and Confused" / "Gimme Some Lovin’" )