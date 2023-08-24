Whitesnake will release a deluxe edition of 2015’s The Purple Album, their tribute to David Coverdale’s three-year stint in Deep Purple, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his debut with the group.

The collection arrives on Oct. 13 as a two-CD/Blu-ray set or a two-LP set. Both are available to preorder now. You can see the full track listing and watch the video for a newly remixed live version of “Burn” below.

The Purple Album: Special Gold Edition will feature a remixed and remastered version of the original album — comprising Deep Purple classics such as “Mistreated” and “Stormbringer” — along with previously unreleased recordings, including the 1972 four-song demo that landed Coverdale the Deep Purple gig. Other previously unreleased goodies include Coverdale’s demo ideas for the 1974 Stormbringer album, alternate mixes of six album tracks, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album and song-by-song commentary from Coverdale.

“I had no idea my mam had the tape,” Coverdale says of the 1972 audition demo in the new liner notes. “For me, to open my mam’s trunk of personal items, 30 years after her passing, was a gift from heaven.”

Coverdale was forced to pull Whitesnake off the road in July 2022 amid their farewell tour due to a multitude of health issues among the band. The frontman still intends to resume the tour, but he doesn’t know when.

"I really don't know [when we’ll be back onstage]," Coverdale told UCR in April. "I'll be 72 this year. But, you know, my passion is that of a much younger man, particularly with the new creative team that I have, working on these legacy projects and also new things at the same time. It's like bluebirds flying out of every orifice."

Whitesnake, 'The Purple Album: Special Gold Edition' CD/Blu-ray Track Listing

CD One: 2023 Remix

1. “Burn”

2. “Lay Down, Stay Down”

3. “Love Child”

4. “Holy Man”

5. “The Gypsy”

6. “Lady Double Dealer”

7. “Might Just Take Your Life”

8. “Mistreated”

9. “Stormbringer”

10. “Sail Away” (Interpolating “Elegy for Jon”)

11. “You Keep on Moving” – featuring the Hook City Strings

12. “Lady Luck”

13. “Coming Home”

14. “You Fool No One” (Interpolating “Itchy Fingers”) Dedicated in loving memory to Jeff Beck

15. “Soldier of Fortune”

CD Two

The Purple Tour Five Live

1. “Burn”

2. “The Gypsy”

3. “Mistreated”

4. “You Fool No One”

5. “Soldier of Fortune”

Alternative Mixes

6. “Holy Man” (Unzipped) *

7. “Stormbringer” (Punch In The Nuts Mix) *

8. “Love Child” (Alternate Mix) *

9. “Soldier of Fortune” – featuring Joel Hoekstra & the Hook City Strings *

10. “Soldier of Fortune” – featuring the Hook City Strings *

11. “Soldier of Fortune” (Instrumental) – featuring The Hook City Strings *

The 1972 DC Purple Audition Tape Featuring the Fabulosa Brothers

12. “Everybody’s Talkin’” *

13. “Get Ready” *

14. “Lonely Town, Lonely Street” *

15. “Dancing in the Street” *

16. 1974 DC Demo Ideas for the Stormbringer Album *

Blu-ray

Purple Music Videos

1. “Lady Double Dealer”

2. “Stormbringer”

3. “Sail Away”

4. “Soldier of Fortune”

5. “The Gypsy”

6. “Soldier of Fortune” – featuring Joel Hoekstra & the Hook City Strings*

7. “Soldier of Fortune” – featuring the Hook City Strings*

Purplesnake Videos

8. “Lay Down, Stay Down”*

9. “Holy Man”*

10. “You Keep on Moving”*

11. “You Fool No One”*

Live Clips

12. “Burn” – Live “Atlantis” Video

13. “Burn/Stormbringer” – Live in the Still of the Night

14. “Soldier of Fortune” – Starkers in Tokyo

The Purple Tour Five Live

15. “Burn”

16. “The Gypsy”

17. “Mistreated”

18. “You Fool No One”

19. “Soldier of Fortune”

20. The Purple Album: Behind the Scenes*

21. The Purple Album: Song-By-Song*

* Previously Unreleased