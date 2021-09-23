Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ Earns Massive Reissue Campaign

Nirvana’s seminal grunge classic, Nevermind, will be reissued as part of a 30th-anniversary series — including a massive box set — starting Nov. 12.

The newly remastered packages include a standard digital and CD, a single vinyl with bonus 7" and the sprawling Super Deluxe version. A total of 94 audio and video tracks (70 previously unreleased) will be included across various configurations.

Full track listings and preorder information are available at the band’s website.

That previously unissued material includes four complete live shows: Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on Nov. 25, 1991, at the Paradiso); Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on Dec. 28, 1991, at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded Feb. 1, 1992, at the Palace in St. Kilda); and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on Feb. 19, 1992).

Those four shows are featured on a pair of Super Deluxe Editions: The vinyl set — which is expected to ship on May 27, 2022 — includes eight 180-gram black LPs, along with a new seven-inch (“Endless, Nameless” backed with “Even in His Youth” and “Aneurysm”); a five-CD set includes a Blu-Ray with the newly remastered HD video concert Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The label previewed the latter with a raucous live performance of “Breed” at the Paradiso. You can see the video below.

In late August, Spencer Elden — the man who, as a baby, posed for Nevermind’s famous cover image — sued Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s estate, claiming he was exploited for the image. Maggie Mabie, one of Elden’s lawyers, told the Associated Press, "If there is a 30th anniversary rerelease, [Elden] wants for the entire world not to see his genitals.”

However, the image appears to remain at the center of the reissue’s tweaked front cover.