Watch Krist Novoselic Guest With a Nirvana Tribute Band

The Portland, Oregon-based tribute band FooVana was joined by a special guest on Thursday evening at their show in Vancouver, Washington: original Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic.

"Get down here to Georgie's Garage and Grill! Show's about to start! Oh yeah that's right... Somebody else is here!!!" the band wrote on their social media before the show, sharing a photo of Novoselic.

Together, they played three Nirvana songs: "Blew," "Lithium" and "Smells Like Teen Spirit." You can watch the performances below.

Is There Any Chance of a Nirvana Reunion?

Last year, Novoselic was asked by NME if he was interested in reuniting with the other surviving members of Nirvana: Dave Grohl and Pat Smear.

"I'd like to," he said. "There was a time after Kurt [Cobain] died when I said to myself, 'I'm never going to play these songs again.' That was part of the grief I went through. We don't want to overdo it, we try to make it special and be grateful.

"When the opportunity comes, we do it if it feels right. In the meantime, we just remember Kurt and do our thing."

Watch Krist Novoselic Perform 'Blew' With FooVana

Watch Krist Novoselic Perform 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' With FooVana

Watch Krist Novoselic Perform 'Lithium' With FooVana