The Band’s ‘Stage Fright’ Expanded in 50th Anniversary Box Set

The Band's 1970 LP Stage Fright will be the subject of an expanded 50th anniversary box set.

The upcoming reissue will feature a remixed and remastered album presented in its originally planned song order. “I’m enjoying this new version, this story, this musical journey,” Robbie Robertson, who oversaw the set's creation, said in an official statement. “It feels like a fulfillment, and I know my brothers in the Band would definitely agree.”

The multi-format Super Deluxe box set includes two CDs, two Blu-rays, one vinyl LP, and a 7-inch single of "Time to Kill." It's accompanied by a photo booklet featuring new notes by Robertson and touring photographer John Scheele.

Bonus material offers an assortment of unreleased recordings, including alternate versions of “Strawberry Wine” and “Sleeping.” Meanwhile, a collection of field recordings – dubbed Calgary Hotel Recordings, 1970 – unearths seven songs performed during a late-night hotel jam session featuring Robertson and bandmates Rick Danko and Richard Manuel.

A classic concert recording will also be part of the set: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, June 1971 captures the Band in the midst of their European tour, delivering material from all three of their LPs at that time.

See the full track listing for the 50th anniversary box set below.

The Band originally recorded Stage Fright in the Woodstock Playhouse in upstate New York. They initially envisioned the release as a true live album performed in front of a crowd, but those plans were scrapped in favor of recording in an empty theater.

Stage Fright arrived less than a year after their massively successful, Americana-leaning self-titled effort, and found the Band delving into more rock-focused material. The LP reached gold-selling status with such memorable tracks as “The Shape I’m In” and the title song.

Fans can pre-order the 50th anniversary set now, before it officially arrives on Feb. 12.

The Band, 'Stage Fright' 50th Anniversary Edition Track Listing

CD1

1. "The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show"

2. "The Shape I’m In"

3. "Daniel and the Sacred Harp"

4. "Stage Fright"

5. "The Rumor"

6. "Time to Kill"

7. "Just Another Whistle Stop"

8. "All La Glory"

9. "Strawberry Wine"

10. "Sleeping"

Bonus Tracks

11. "Strawberry Wine (Alternate Mix)"

12. "Sleeping (Alternate Mix)"

Calgary Hotel Room Recordings, 1970

13. "Get Up Jake (#1)"

14. "Get Up Jake (#2)"

15. "The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show"

16. "Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu"

17. "Calgary Blues"

18. "Before You Accuse Me"

19. "Mojo Hannah"

CD2

'Live At Royal Albert Hall, June 1971'

1. "The Shape I’m In"

2. "Time to Kill"

3. "The Weight"

4. "King Harvest (Has Surely Come)"

5. "Strawberry Wine"

6. "Rockin’ Chair"

7. "Look Out Cleveland"

8. "I Shall Be Released"

9. "Stage Fright"

10. "Up On Cripple Creek"

11. "The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show"

12. "We Can Talk"

13. "Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever"

14. "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down"

15. "Across the Great Divide"

16. "The Unfaithful Servant"

17. "Don’t Do It"

18. "The Genetic Method"

19. "Chest Fever"

20. "Rag Mama Rag"

Blu-ray (Stereo and 5.1 Surround)

DISC 1

1. "The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show"

2. "The Shape I’m In"

3. "Daniel and the Sacred Harp"

4. "Stage Fright"

5. "The Rumor"

6. "Time to Kill"

7. "Just Another Whistle Stop"

8. "All La Glory"

9. "Strawberry Wine"

10. "Sleeping"

Bonus Tracks

11. "Strawberry Wine (Alternate Mix)"

12. "Sleeping (Alternate Mix)"

DISC 2

'Live At Royal Albert Hall, June 1971'

1. "The Shape I’m In"

2. "Time to Kill"

3. "The Weight"

4. "King Harvest (Has Surely Come)"

5. "Strawberry Wine"

6. "Rockin’ Chair"

7. "Look Out Cleveland"

8. "I Shall Be Released"

9. "Stage Fright"

10. "Up On Cripple Creek"

11. "The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show"

12. "We Can Talk"

13. "Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever"

14. "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down"

15. "Across the Great Divide"

16. "The Unfaithful Servant"

17. "Don’t Do It"

18. "The Genetic Method"

19. "Chest Fever"

20. "Rag Mama Rag"

LP

SIDE ONE

1. "The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show"

2. "The Shape I’m In"

3. "Daniel and the Sacred Harp"

4. "Stage Fright"

5. "The Rumor"

SIDE TWO

1. "Time to Kill"

2. "Just Another Whistle Stop"

3. "All La Glory"

4. "Strawberry Wine"

5. "Sleeping"

“Time To Kill” (Original 1971 7” Capitol Single, Spanish Pressing)

A. "Time to Kill"

B. "The Shape I’m In"