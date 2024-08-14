Life Is a Carnival Tour Continues Robbie Robertson Tributes

The all-star tribute to the Band's Robbie Robertson is going on the road. The Life Is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour '24 launches two days after that previously announced Oct. 17 show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, featuring Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Jamey Johnson, Don Was and others.

Tickets go on sale at 10AM ET on Friday, Aug. 16. Also included on the bill: Ryan Bingham, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, Terence Higgins, Dave Malone, and Mark Mullins and the Levee Horns, who'll again follow Allen Toussaint's original arrangements. (Lukas Nelson will take Johnson's place during three shows in Colorado.)

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to local charities. See a complete list of dates and cities below.

The Life Is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour '24 kicks off in October at the Warfield in San Francisco, just over a mile from the site of the original Last Waltz concert, held on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 1976, at the Winterland Ballroom. Other key stops include New York City, Denver, Boston and Philadelphia before the shows wrap in Toronto, where Robertson was born in July 1943.

The tour-launching Los Angeles tribute concert will be executive produced by Robertson's longtime friend and collaborator Martin Scorsese, director of The Last Waltz. Robertson died on Aug. 9, 2023, at age 80, after a battle with cancer. He'd just completed work on the soundtrack Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which was later nominated for 10 Oscars – including Best Original Score.

Highlights of Previous 'Last Waltz' Tours

Promoter Blackbirds Presents has sponsored a series of recent Last Waltz-themed tours featuring Johnson, Was, Higgins, Medeski, Malone and guests like Michael McDonald, Warren Haynes and Dr. John. Garth Hudson, now the only surviving member of the Band, appeared during the 2016 dates.

Co-creator Keith Wortman describes these new dates as a culmination. "This band, made up of these artists, playing these songs, is what Don [Was] and I dreamed of when we began planning this tour," Wortman said in an official statement. "Now the dream is a reality."

Campbell and Tench, both former members of Tom Petty's Heartbreakers, will also appear at the initial LA concert. They most memorably reunited in 2023 as part of Bob Dylan's backing group at Farm Aid.

Life Is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour '24

10/19: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/22: Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

10/24 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/25 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/26 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

10/29 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

10/30 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Theatre

11/1 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

11/2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Brady Music Center

11/4 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

11/6 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/7 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

11/8 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

11/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

11/12 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/14 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors

11/15 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall