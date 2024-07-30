Robbie Robertson Tribute Show to Feature Famous Guests

Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson will take place later this year on Oct. 17 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Scheduled to play at the concert in tribute to the late Band guitarist is an impressive list of both veteran performers and up and coming stars: Trey Anastasio, Ryan Bingham, Mike Campbell, Eric Church, Eric Clapton, Elvis Costello, Warren Haynes, Bruce Hornsby, Jim James, Jamey Johnson, Noah Kahan, Daniel Lanois, Taj Mahal, Van Morrison, Margo Price, Robert Randolph, Nathaniel Rateliff, Allison Russell, Mavis Staples, Benmont Tench, Don Was, Bobby Weir and Lucinda Williams.

Presale tickets for the concert will be available starting July 31, followed by general tickets on Aug. 2. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Woodland Cultural Centre, which funds a range of educational and creative programs on the Sixth Nations Reserve in Canada. (Robertson himself was of Indigenous ancestry.)

Robbie Robertson's Passing

Robertson passed away in August of 2023 at the age of 80, leaving Garth Hudson as the sole surviving member of the Band.

"Robbie Robertson was one of my closest friends, a constant in my life and my work," frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, who directed the Band's The Last Waltz and will serve as an executive producer for the tribute concert, said in a statement then. "I could always go to him as a confidante. A collaborator. An advisor. I tried to be the same for him. Long before we ever met, his music played a central role in my life — me and millions and millions of other people all over this world. The Band's music, and Robbie's own later solo music, seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys. It goes without saying that he was a giant, that his effect on the art form was profound and lasting."