Stone Temple Pilots Unveil ‘Tiny Music’ 25th-Anniversary Edition

Stone Temple Pilots have announced a 25th-anniversary edition of their 1996 album Tiny Music ... Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop.

The Super Deluxe Edition offers a newly remastered version of the original album, along with previously unreleased demos, instrumentals and alternate takes of the LP’s songs. An alternate take of “Big Bang Baby” and a percussion mix of “Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart” are among the collection’s gems.

The three-CD and one-LP set also includes a complete concert recording of the group from 1997, captured during the band’s stop in Panama City Bach, Fla. The performance saw the band delving into many of the tracks featured on Tiny Music ... Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop, as well as seminal hits from their earlier records, including “Vasoline,” “Plush” and “Interstate Love Song.”

A limited edition bundle features the Super Deluxe Edition along with a bonus 7" vinyl single of “Big Bang Baby” that replicates the artwork of the original CD promo single from 1997. This version is limited to only 1,000 copies.

You can listen to an alternate version of "Big Bang Baby" below.

Released on March 26, 1996, Tiny Music ... Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop marked a stylistic departure for STP. While the band had become international stars thanks to the grunge sounds of their first two albums - 1992’s Core and 1994’s Purple - Tiny Music saw the group embrace a variety of influences, including glam-rock, psychedelia and post-punk.

The LP spawned three No. 1 single on the Mainstream Rock chart - “Big Bang Baby,” “Lady Picture Show” and “Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart” - and went on to sell more than 2 million copies in the U.S.

A full track listing for the 25th-anniversary set can be found below.

Stone Temple Pilots, 'Tiny Music … Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop: Super Deluxe Edition'

CD One: Original Album 2021 Remaster

1. “Press Play”

2. “Pop’s Love Suicide”

3. “Tumble in the Rough”

4. “Big Bang Baby”

5. “Lady Picture Show”

6. “And So I Know”

7. “Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart”

8. “Art School Girl”

9. “Adhesive”

10. “Ride the Cliché”

11. “Daisy”

12. “Seven Caged Tigers”

CD Two: Early Versions, Instrumentals, & Alternate Mixes

1. “Press Play” – Full Length Version

2. “Pop’s Love Suicide” – Early Version

3. “Tumble in the Rough” – Early Version

4. “Big Bang Baby” – Early Version

5. “Lady Picture Show” – Early Version

6. “And So I Know” – Early Version

7. “Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart” – Early Version

8. “5 or 4 Times (Art School Girl)” – Early Version

9. “Adhesive” – Instrumental

10. “Ride the Cliché” – Instrumental

11. “Seven Caged Tigers” – Early Version

12. “Big Bang Baby” – Alternate Version

13. “Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart” – Percussion Mix

14. “Art School Girl” – Jaw Harp Version

15. “Kretz’s Acoustic Song”

CD Three: Live at Club La Vela, Panama City Beach, FL (3/14/97)

1. “Crackerman”

2. “Meatplow”

3. “Tumble in the Rough”

4. “Vasoline”

5. “Wicked Garden”

6. “Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart”

7. “Plush”

8. “Big Empty”

9. “Interstate Love Song”

10. “Lady Picture Show”

11. “Unglued”

12. “Big Bang Baby”

13. “Dead & Bloated”

14. “Sex Type Thing”

Bonus “Big Bang Baby” 7-inch (Included with limited edition of 1,000 units)

Side 1

“Big Bang Baby”

Side 2

“Daisy”

