STP Recall the Moment Scott Weiland ‘Took a Turn’ to Addiction

Founding Stone Temple Pilots members Robert and Dean DeLeo have opened up about the addiction issues that plagued their late former singer, Scott Weiland.

During an appearance on the Magnificent Others podcast, hosted by Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, the rockers recalled the first time they noticed Weiland turning towards addiction.

“I think it was after doing that 93 tour with the Butthole Surfers. I think that's when Scott kind of took a turn,” Robert noted. Gibby [Haynes, Butthole Surfers’ singer] was his own circus. But Scott hung out with Gibby. And I think he was introduced to some things there that maybe tickled his addictive fancy.”

Weiland became a habitual drug user, and even as Stone Temple Pilots emerged as one of the most commercially successful rock acts of the ‘90s, the singer’s addiction affected the band.

“Believe it or not, and we don't say this a lot, but a few of those [early] records were almost not finished,” Robert admitted, noting how STP was hampered by Weiland’s demons. “And it was a sit down with [producer] Brendan [O’Brien] going, ‘What are we doing, guys? What are we doing here? Are we going to finish this record?’”

Scott Weiland’s ‘Ghosts’ Almost Derailed STP Reunion

Weiland’s addictions led to Stone Temple Pilots’ breakup in 2003. The singer went on to join Velvet Revolver with members of Guns N’ Roses, while the DeLeo brothers formed their own supergroup, Army of Anyone.

After five years apart, Stone Temple Pilots reunited in 2008. According to the DeLeos, there was serious apprehension over whether re-teaming with Weiland was a smart move.

“There was definitely some trepidation,” noted Dean. “[But] there was a lot of history there,” countered Robert, “And I think we just stepped into it lightly.”

Stone Temple Pilots’ second act certainly got off to an inauspicious start, as Robert went on to recall.

“[Weiland] didn't show up the first day of rehearsal in very good health,” the guitarist remembered. “And we're like, ‘Alright. Should we pack this up?’ And it brought up, I think that day was for me, it was like, it brought up a lot of ghosts… And I remember just going, ‘You know what? I'm fucking going home.”

STP’s reunion with Weiland eventually went forward, lasting from 2008 to 2013. He died two years later of a drug overdose at the age of 48.