Judas Priest Announce Massive 50th Anniversary Box Set

Judas Priest will release an expansive, career-spanning box set to celebrate their five-decade anniversary.

The 42-CD 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music, out Oct. 15, bundles all of the band's official live and studio albums, along with 13 discs of previously unreleased live cuts. A scaled-back "Reflections" edition will be available in single-CD and double-LP formats.

"Judas Priest’s curated box set representing 50 heavy metal years is the ultimate treasure trove defining the band’s unwavering commitment to keeping and defending the heavy metal faith," singer Rob Halford said in a statement. Bassist Ian Hill added, "Amazing - 50 years of metal crammed into a small box!"

Guitarist Glenn Tipton noted, "If there’s one box set you should have in your heavy metal collection, it should be this one — it’s immortal — proclaiming and truly representing metal for over 50 years — flying the flag and proudly leading the way inspiring many bands throughout the years — this 42-CD selection says it all — it’s a big part of metal history and as such will live forever."

The limited-edition set — restored and mixed by Tom Allom, and mastered by Alex Wharton — is available to preorder. Designed by longtime band collaborator Mark Wilkinson, the package includes CDs housed in mini-LP, Japanese-style wallets; a pair of replica tour posters; a replica British Steel tour program, a "numbered British Steel metal razor blade (blunt)"; Ross Halfin photos signed by each band member; and a memorabilia book featuring rare photos, posters, advertisements and passes.

The previously unreleased live LPs are titled Live in Atlanta '82, Live at the Mudd Club '79, Live in Houston '86, Live in New Haven '88, Los Angeles '90, London '81, Denver '80, Irvine '91 and Beyond Live & Rare. (The latter also features a "studio demo" of the 1976 track "Epitaph.") A full track listing is available at the band's site.

Ahead of the release, Judas Priest will launch their rescheduled 50th anniversary tour. The North American trek runs Sept. 8 through Nov. 5.