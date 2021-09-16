Rod Stewart Releases First Single From New ‘Tears of Hercules’ LP

Rod Stewart will release his 31st album, The Tears of Hercules, on Nov. 12.

You can watch the video for the album's first single, "One More Time," and see the track listing below.

"I've never said this before about any previous efforts," Stewart said in a tweet announcing the new record, "but I believe this is by far my best album in many a year."

The singer's first album since 2018's Blood Red Roses will include nine original tracks and three covers. Closing song "Touchline" is Stewart's tribute to his father, Robert, "who taught him and his brothers to love football," a press release explains.

According to Rolling Stone, Stewart and his touring guitarist Emerson Stewart cowrote "Born to Boogie," which shares a title with a track from T. Rex's 1973 album Tanx, as a tribute to that band's late frontman, Marc Bolan.

Stewart's surviving Faces bandmates Kenney Jones and Ron Wood recently revealed that the trio has been working on new music together. "We've done about 14 songs," Jones explained. "It's a mixture of stuff we never released which is worthy of releasing, and there's some new stuff which is really wonderful."

Stewart, who last played a full-length concert on March 14, 2020, is currently scheduled to return to the road on Oct 2. in Sparks, Nev., before moving on to a nine-show series at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Rod Stewart, 'The Tears of Hercules' Track Listing

1. "One More Time"

2. "Gabriella"

3. "All My Days"

4. "Some Kind of Wonderful"

5. "Born to Boogie (A Tribute to Marc Bolan)"

6. "Kookooaramabama"

7. "I Can't Imagine"

8. "The Tears of Hercules"

9. "Hold On"

10. "Precious Memories"

11. "These Are My People"

12. "Touchline"