Kenney Jones Says Faces Have Recorded ‘About 14 Songs’

Drummer Kenney Jones says that Faces have recorded “about 14 songs” for a yet to be officially announced release.

The band -- whose surviving members include Jones, singer Rod Stewart and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood -- released four studio albums in the ‘70s, the last of which was 1973’s Ooh La La.

Back in July, Wood said that the trio had been recording new songs, the first indication that Faces were once again active. Now, Jones has revealed more details on the work that’s being put in by the group.

"We've done about 14 songs,” the drummer explained to Bang Showbiz (via Contact Music). “It's a mixture of stuff we never released which is worthy of releasing and there's some new stuff which is really wonderful. Rod is writing the lyrics and he's really keen on it."

It appears the band’s plans don’t stop with new music. Jones further confessed that Faces intend to head out on tour, though the exact structure of such a trek is still taking shape.

"Whether or not we're going to go on a big extended tour remains to be seen,” the rocker explained. “What we have decided is to do some really big gigs like the O2, Madison Square Garden, some other big venues in America.”

As for what to expect, Jones simply said: "Nothing elaborate on stage, just bring back the Faces live."

The group has occasionally reconvened over the years, including a one-off charity event in 2015. Most recently, Faces performed in February 2020, when Jones, Stewart and Wood closed the Brit Awards with a rendition of their classic track “Stay With Me.”