Faces Announce Release of Their Complete BBC Recordings

A new box set will collect all of Faces' BBC Recordings from the early '70s.

The eight CD and one Blu-ray box, Faces at the BBC — Complete BBC Concert & Session Recordings 1970-1973, includes the band’s surviving BBC Recordings, more than 80 tracks with most of them previously unreleased. The Blu-ray features newly restored footage from April 1972. (One BBC session of three songs is still missing.)

The set, available on Sept. 6, was remastered with the participation of Faces members Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones. (The other two original members have died, Ronnie Laine in 1997 and Ian McLachlan in 2014.)

According to a press release announcing the box, "Once thought lost, many of the band’s BBC recordings were recovered from the Faces’ own archives and private collections."

You can watch "Stay With Me (Live on Sounds for Saturday, BBC, April 1, 1972)" from the collection below.

Faces was formed in 1969 by McLagan, Laine and Jones after Steve Marriott left Small Faces to form Humble Pie. With singer Stewart and guitarist Wood, who were in the Jeff Beck Group, they released four albums between 1970 and 1973.

Stewart also released four solo albums during this period that included backing by Faces. Several songs heard on those records are included in the new BBC collection.

What Is on Faces' Complete BBC Recordings Box Set?

Faces at the BBC — Complete BBC Concert & Session Recordings 1970-1973 gathers the band's appearances on BBC programs during that time, including John Peel's Sunday Concert, Sounds for Saturday and Top Gear.

They played most of their best-known songs during these appearances: "(I Know) I'm Losing You," "Cindy Incidentally" and "Stay With Me," their biggest single.

You can see the track listing below.

In 2021, both Wood and Jones said the surviving members have recorded new music, but nothing has surfaced since then.

Faces, 'Faces at the BBC — Complete BBC Concert & Session Recordings 1970-1973' Track Listing

Disc One

John Peel’s Sunday Concert (Broadcast July 5, 1970)

1. “You’re My Girl (I Don’t Want To Discuss It)” *

2. “Wicked Messenger” *

3. “Devotion” *

4. “It’s All Over Now” *

5. “I Feel So Good” *

John Peel’s Sunday Concert (Broadcast November 29, 1970)

6. “Country Comfort”

7. “You’re My Girl (I Don’t Want To Discuss It)”

8. “Too Much Woman (For A Henpecked Man) / Street Fighting Man”

9. “Maybe I’m Amazed”

10. “Around The Plynth / Country Honk / Gasoline Alley”

Disc Two

John Peel’s Sunday Concert (Broadcast May 23, 1971)

1. “You’re My Girl (I Don’t Want To Discuss It)” *

2. “Cut Across Shorty”

3. “Love In Vain”

4. “Bad ’n’ Ruin” *

5. “It’s All Over Now” *

6. “Had Me A Real Good Time” *

7. “(I Know) I’m Losing You” *

8. “I Feel So Good” *

Disc Three

Sounds For Saturday (Broadcast April 1, 1972)

1. “Three Button Hand Me Down” *

2. “Maybe I’m Amazed”

3. “Too Much Woman (For A Henpecked Man) / Street Fighting Man” *

4. “Miss Judy’s Farm”

5. “Love In Vain” *

6. “Stay With Me”

7. “(I Know) I’m Losing You”

Disc Four

John Peel’s Sunday Concert (Broadcast February 26, 1972)

1. Intro / “You’re My Girl (I Don’t Want To Discuss It)” *

2. “Three Button Hand Me Down” *

3. “Miss Judy’s Farm” *

4. “Memphis, Tennessee” *

5. “Give Me The Moonlight” *

6. “Too Bad” *

7. “Last Orders Please” *

8. “Devotion” *

9. “That’s All You Need / Country Honk / Gasoline Alley” *

10. “(I Know) I’m Losing You” *

11. “Stay With Me” *

12. “Had Me A Real Good Time” *

13. “Underneath The Arches” *

14. “Every Picture Tells A Story” *

Disc Five

In Concert (Recorded February 8, 1973) not originally broadcast

1. “Silicone Grown” *

2. “Cindy Incidentally” *

3. “Angel” *

4. “Memphis, Tennessee” *

5. “True Blue” *

6. “I’d Rather Go Blind” *

7. “You’re My Girl (I Don’t Want To Discuss It)” *

8. “Twistin’ The Night Away” *

9. “It’s All Over Now” *

10. “Miss Judy’s Farm” *

11. “Maybe I’m Amazed” *

12. “Three Button Hand Me Down” *

13. “(I Know) I’m Losing You” *

Disc Six

In Concert (Broadcast April 21, 1973)

1. “Silicone Grown” *

2. “Cindy Incidentally” *

3. “Memphis, Tennessee” *

4. “If I’m On The Late Side” *

5. “My Fault” *

6. “The Stealer”

7. “Borstal Boys”

8. “Angel”

9. “Stay With Me”

10. “True Blue”

11. “Twistin’ The Night Away” *

12. “Miss Judy’s Farm”

13. “Jealous Guy”

14. “Too Bad”

Disc Seven

Top Gear (Broadcast March 28, 1970)

1. “Wicked Messenger” *

2. “Devotion”

3. “Shake, Shudder, Shiver”

4. “Pineapple And The Monkey” *

Dave Lee Travis (Broadcast March 15, 1970)

5. “Three Button Hand Me Down” *

6. “Flying”

7. “Wicked Messenger” *

Top Gear (Broadcast September 19, 1970)

8. “Had Me A Real Good Time” *

9. “Around The Plyth / Gasoline Alley”

10. “Country Comfort” *

Top Gear: John Peel’s Christmas Carol Concert (Broadcast December 26, 1970)

11. “Away In A Manger” – Rod Stewart *

12. “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / Good King Wenceslas / Silent Night / O Come All Ye Faithful” – Faces & Choir *

Disc Eight

Sounds Of The Seventies (Broadcast May 3, 1971)

1. “Had Me A Real Good Time” *

2. “Love In Vain” *

3. “Oh Lord I’m Browned Off” *

4. “Maybe I’m Amazed” *

Top Gear (Broadcast October 6, 1971)

5. “Stay With Me”

6. “Miss Judy’s Farm”

7. “Maggie May”

Blu-ray

Sounds For Saturday (Broadcast April 1, 1972)

1. “Three Button Hand Me Down” *

2. “Maybe I’m Amazed”*

3. “Too Much Woman (For A Henpecked Man / Street Fighting Man” *

4. “Miss Judy’s Farm”*

5. “Love In Vain” *

6. “Stay With Me”*

7. “(I Know) I’m Losing You”*

* previously unreleased