David Crosby Announces 50th-Anniversary Reissue of Debut Solo LP

David Crosby will release a remastered 50th-anniversary edition of his debut solo LP, If I Could Only Remember My Name, on Oct. 15.

The CD reissue expands beyond the original 1971 album, featuring a second disc with nearly an hour of unreleased material. Those previously unheard tracks date back to March 28, 1968, when Crosby worked with producer Paul Rothchild (the Doors) on early versions of tracks like “Tamalpais High (At About 3)”; the package's other unearthed recordings include “Coast Road,” “Dancer” and an alternate take of “Cowboy Movie” with a guitar solo by Neil Young instead of Jerry Garcia (who played on the album version).

Crosby previewed the project with the unreleased demo “Riff 1.” The brief piece fits in with the oceanic vibe of the original album, with Crosby’s wordless vocalizing draped over ringing acoustic guitar chords. You can hear the song below.

My Name marked the songwriter’s first “solo” venture, arriving between Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s second studio album, 1970’s Deja Vu, and their subsequent live record, 1971’s 4 Way Street. But it featured an expansive cast of collaborators, including Garcia, Graham Nash, Young, Joni Mitchell and members of Santana, the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane.

The reissue features liner notes by Steve Silberman, coauthor of Skeleton Key: A Dictionary for Deadheads. A 180-gram vinyl edition of the remastered original album will also be available on the same date.

David Crosby, ‘If I Could Only Remember My Name’ 50th-Anniversary Edition Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album

1. “Music Is Love”

2. “Cowboy Movie”

3. “Tamalpais High (At About 3)”

4. “Laughing”

5. “What Are Their Names”

6. “Traction In The Rain”

7. “Song With No Words (Tree With No Leaves)”

8. “Orleans”

9. “I’d Swear There Was Somebody Here”Bonus Track

10. “Kids And Dogs”

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

Demos

1. “Riff 1” – Demo (previously unreleased)

2. “Tamalpais High (At About 3)” – Demo (previously unreleased)

3. “Kids And Dogs” – Demo (previously unreleased)

4. “The Wall Song” – Demo (previously unreleased)

5. “Games” – Demo (previously unreleased)

6. “Laughing” – Demo (previously unreleased)

7. “Song With No Words (Tree With No Leaves)” – Demo (previously unreleased)

8. “Where Will I Be” – Demo (previously unreleased)

Sessions

9. “Cowboy Movie” – Alternate Version (previously unreleased)

10. “Bach Mode” – Pre-Critical Mass (previously unreleased)

11. “Coast Road” (previously unreleased)

12. “Dancer” (previously unreleased)

13. “Fugue” (previously unreleased)

