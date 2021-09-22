Pretenders to Release Deluxe Editions of First Two Albums

The first two albums by the Pretenders will be released in deluxe editions, with tracks personally curated by bandleader Chrissie Hynde. The sets will arrive on Nov. 5.

Pretenders (Deluxe Edition) and Pretenders II (Deluxe Edition) will be available as three-disc sets, as well on limited-edition colored vinyl. Booklets will include rare photos of the band, newly written liner notes and an exclusive, hand-numbered Pretenders print.

Pretenders (Deluxe Edition) contains the original album remastered by original coproducer Chris Thomas, plus demos, rarities and live performances from the era recorded at the Paris Theatre, London and the Paradise Theater in Boston.

Pretenders II (Deluxe Edition) also features a remastered version of the album by Chris Thomas, demos and more live performances - one from Central Park in 1980 and another from the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in 1981.

Each set will also include studio outtakes, single mixes and B-sides from the respective period. You can see the track listings for the sets below.

The Pretenders, 'Pretenders' and 'Pretenders II' Deluxe Edition Track Listings

'Pretenders' (Deluxe Edition)

CD1 – Original Album & B-Sides

Original Album

1. "Precious"

2. "The Phone Call"

3. "Up The Neck"

4. "Tattooed Love Boys"

5. "Space Invader"

6. "The Wait"

7. "Stop Your Sobbing"

8. "Kid"

9. "Private Life"

10. "Brass In Pocket"

11. "Lovers Of Today"

12. "Mystery Achievement"

B-Sides

13. "Cuban Slide"

14. "Porcelain"

15. "The Wait" (Nick Lowe Version)

16. "Nervous But Shy"

17. "Swinging London"

CD2 – Demos & BBC In Studio

Demos

1. "The Phone Call"

2. "Suicide"*

3. "Brass In Pocket"

4. "Precious"

5. "The Wait"

6. "I Can’t Control Myself"

7. "Stop Your Sobbing"

8. "Tequila"

9. "Kid"

10. "I Go To Sleep"*

11. "Do I Love You"*

BBC In Session: The Kid Jensen Show, Feb. 5, 1979

12. "The Wait" (The Kid Jensen Show, February 5th, 1979)*

13. "Up The Neck" (The Kid Jensen Show, February 5th, 1979)*

14. "Stop Your Sobbing" (The Kid Jensen Show, February 5th, 1979)*

15. "Private Life" (The Kid Jensen Show, February 5th, 1979)*

16. "Cuban Slide" (The Kid Jensen Show, February 5th, 1979)*

BBC In Session: The Kid Jensen Show, July 2, 1979

17. "Mystery Achievement" (The Kid Jensen Show, July 2nd, 1979)

18. "I Need Somebody" (The Kid Jensen Show, July 2nd, 1979)

19. "Tattooed Love Boys" (The Kid Jensen Show, July 2nd, 1979)*

CD3 – Live

BBC In Session: Live at The Paris Theatre, London, Jan. 2, 1979

1. "The Wait" (Live at Paris Theatre, London, January 2nd, 1979)*

2. "Stop Your Sobbing" (Live at Paris Theatre, London, January 2nd, 1979)*

3. "Kid" (Live at Paris Theatre, London, January 2nd, 1979)*

4. "Cuban Slide" (Live at Paris Theatre, London, January 2nd, 1979)*

5. "Brass In Pocket" (Live at Paris Theatre, London, January 2nd, 1979)*

6. "Tattooed Love Boys" (Live at Paris Theatre, London, January 2nd, 1979)*

7. "Mystery Achievement" (Live at Paris Theatre, London, January 2nd, 1979)*

Warner Bros. Music Show: Live at the Paradise Theater, Boston, March 23rd, 1980)*

8. "Space Invader" (Live at the Paradise Theater, Boston, March 23rd, 1980)**

9. "The Wait" (Live at the Paradise Theater, Boston, March 23rd, 1980)**

10. "Precious" (Live at the Paradise Theater, Boston, March 23rd, 1980)

11. "Kid Precious" (Live at the Paradise Theater, Boston, March 23rd, 1980)**

12. "Private Life Precious" (Live at the Paradise Theater, Boston, March 23rd, 1980)**

13. "Cuban Slide Precious" (Live at the Paradise Theater, Boston, March 23rd, 1980)**

14. "The Phone Call Precious" (Live at the Paradise Theater, Boston, March 23rd, 1980)*

15. "Talk Of The Town Precious" (Live at the Paradise Theater, Boston, March 23rd, 1980)**

16. "Tattooed Love Boys Precious" (Live at the Paradise Theater, Boston, March 23rd, 1980)

17. "Up The Neck Precious" (Live at the Paradise Theater, Boston, March 23rd, 1980)**

18. "Mystery Achievement Precious" (Live at the Paradise Theater, Boston, March 23rd, 1980)**

19. "Stop Your Sobbing" (Live at the Paradise Theater, Boston, March 23rd, 1980)**

'Pretenders II' (Deluxe Edition)

CD1 – Original Album

1. "The Adultress"

2. "Bad Boys Get Spanked"

3. "Message Of Love"

4. "I Go To Sleep"

5. "Birds Of Paradise"

6. "Talk Of The Town"

7. "Pack It Up"

8. "Waste Not Want Not"

9. "Day After Day"

10. "Jealous Dogs"

11. "The English Roses"

12. "Louie Louie"

CD2 – Studio Demos, Singles & Alternates

1. "Talk Of The Town" (Demo)

2. "What You Gonna Do About It"

3. "I Go To Sleep" (Guitar Version – Outtake)

4. "Pack It Up" (Radio Mix – Outtake)

5. "Day After Day" (Single Mix)

6. "In The Sticks"

7. "Louie Louie" (Monitor Mix)*

Live in Central Park, NYC, Aug. 30, 1980

8. "Precious" (Live in Central Park, NYC, August 30th, 1980)

9. "Space Invader" (Live in Central Park, NYC, August 30th, 1980)*

10. "Cuban Slide" (Live in Central Park, NYC, August 30th, 1980)*

11. "Porcelain" (Live in Central Park, NYC, August 30th, 1980)*

12. "Tattooed Love Boys" (Live in Central Park, NYC, August 30th, 1980)*

13. "Up The Neck" (Live in Central Park, NYC, August 30th, 1980)*

CD3 – Live At The Santa Monica Civic, Sept. 4, 1981

1. "The Wait" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)

2. "The Adultress" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)

3. "Message Of Love" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)

4. "Louie Louie" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)

5. "Talk Of The Town" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)

6. "Birds Of Paradise" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)

7. "The English Roses" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)

8. "Stop Your Sobbing" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)

9. "Private Life" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)

10. "Kid" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)

11. "Day After Day" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)

12. "Up The Neck" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)

13. "Bad Boys Get Spanked" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)

14. "Tattooed Love Boys" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)*

15. "Precious" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)*

16. "Brass In Pocket" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)

17. "Mystery Achievement" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)*

18. "Higher And Higher" (Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4th, 1981)

*previously unreleased

**first time on CD