Sammy Hagar and the Circle Prep New ‘Lockdown 2020′ LP

Sammy Hagar & the Circle have announced a new album, and they're previewing the 11-track Lockdown 2020 with a cover of David Bowie's "Heroes."

The band takes a straightforward approach: Jason Bonham's pounding drums anchors their update of the 1977 song, with Michael Anthony's rumbling bass and the atmospheric crunch of guitarist Vic Johnson supporting a Hagar vocal that ventures from a low croon on the first verse into a heavy roar. You can hear the Circle's on "Heroes" below.

Out Jan. 8, 2021, Lockdown 2020 was recorded remotely during the band's "Lockdown Sessions," which Hagar and the Circle launched in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine. Bonham urged the others to record a concert warmup jam, and they tracked their respective parts at home. The result was this project's first original, "Funky Feng Shui."

They recorded nine more tunes, all covers, over the next eight months. "When we first [started] doing these lockdown sessions, it was only meant to stay in touch with the fans until we could get back out on the road again," Hagar said in a statement. "But as the weeks and months drew on, it also became a fun way to keep the band together, musically and creatively."

Lockdown 2020 features updates of songs from Hagar and Anthony's former band Van Halen, including "Right Now," "Good Enough" and "Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)"; as well as Hagar's "Sympathy for the Human"; the Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again"; Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds"; AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie"; Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth" and Little Richard's "Keep a-Knockin'."

Hagar and the Circle recorded "Heroes" as one final track, available now as an instant-grat with album pre-orders. All song proceeds will benefit food banks nationwide. "With the addition of 'Heroes,' it made sense to help those who are struggling from the effects of COVID-19," Hagar added. "It probably wouldn't have happened without it."

Sammy Hagar & the Circle, 'Lockdown 2020' Tracklist

1. "Funky Feng Shui"

2. "Won't Get Fooled Again" (The Who)

3. "Good Enough" (Van Halen)

4. "Three Little Birds" (Bob Marley)

5. "Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC)

6. "Right Now" (Van Halen)

7. "Keep a-Knockin'" (Little Richard)

9. "Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)" (Van Halen)

10. "Sympathy for the Human" (Sammy Hagar)

11. "Heroes" (David Bowie)

