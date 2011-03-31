Top 10 Van Hagar Songs

The best "Van Hagar" songs -- as in, Van Halen songs featuring Sammy Hagar on lead vocals -- point out the dramatic musical shift that occurred when the band switched out original flamboyant frontman David Lee Roth for the veteran solo star back in 1985.

Many fans still blame Sammy for pulling the group away from the raw guitar magic that marked their first six albums, but in retrospect it seems much more likely that resident musical genius Eddie Van Halen was already heading to more diverse territory regardless of who was singing. Besides, the range and quality of the music the so-called 'Van Hagar' created over 4 studio albums and eleven years together stands on its own. Here are the 10 best songs of the "Van Hagar" era: