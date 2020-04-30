Watch Sammy Hagar Cover AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’

For their latest Lockdown Session, Sammy Hagar and the Circle have covered AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie."

All four musicians -- Hagar, guitarist Vic Johnson, bassist Michael Anthony and drummer Jason Bonham -- recorded their parts from their homes on their smartphones, with Hagar handling lead guitar chores, and they were assembled together in the video below. In a press release, Hagar said that the idea to record the Let There Be Rock classic came from what they play before they go on stage.

"When we're on tour, these are the songs we've been jamming to backstage for years to warm up," he said. "We warm up for about an hour before we go on stage, and play everything from James Brown and AC/DC to the Bee Gees, the Who and Hank Williams... you name it. So until we can get back to our live shows. these Lockdown Session are a great way to keep the band close and keep our chops up."

The Lockdown Sessions began after Hagar and the Circle took a jam they'd been playing backstage and fashioned it into "Funky Feng Shui." At the time, Hagar said they had so much fun that they decided to keep it going. Since then, they've been releasing videos regularly, beginning with Hagar's solo interpretation of Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine," days after the soul singer-songwriter's passing.

As a group, they've given us renditions of the Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again," Van Halen's "Good Enough" and Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds." You can find them all below.

Watch Sammy Hagar Play "Ain't No Sunshine"

Watch Sammy Hagar and the Circle Play "Won't Get Fooled Again"

Watch Sammy Hagar and the Circle Play "Good Enough"

Watch Sammy Hagar and the Circle Play "Three Little Birds"