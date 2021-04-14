Toto Share ‘Till the End’ From Pending Live LP With New Lineup

Toto will debut their new lineup with the upcoming live project With a Little Help From My Friends. Due on June 25, the concert was recorded during a pay-per-view livestream performance in November.

Cofounder Steve Lukather and longtime singer Joseph Williams are joined by bassist John Pierce (Huey Lewis and the News), drummer Robert "Sput" Searight (Snarky Puppy) and keyboardist Steve Maggiora (Robert Jon and the Wreck). Returning from Toto's most recent incarnation are keyboardist Dominique "Xavier" Taplin (Prince) and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham (a bandmate of Lukather's in Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band). Lukather's fellow cofounding Toto member David Paich is also a featured guest on With a Little Help From My Friends.

In an official statement, Lukather said the goal is to "bring the past Toto to the present and beyond, and this first look at the new lineup sets the stage for a chapter in our history we can't wait to write."

You can check out a new update of "Till the End," the opening cut and second single from Williams' debut with Toto, 1986's Fahrenheit, below.

With a Little Help From My Friends, which will be issued in LP, CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray formats, is now available for pre-order. The visual discs feature a film with new band commentary.

"It’s always a complete joy to perform a Toto show, but this one was special," Williams noted. "Joining me, Luke and David last November were three new top-level virtuoso musicians, as well as a few returning geniuses. The show itself was born out of the need to play after being on COVID lockdown but also served as the reason to build this new band."

With a Little Help From My Friends spans the entirety of Toto's career, while making room for a fun cover of Starr's showcase song on the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Williams produced the album and edited the accompanying long-form video. He and Lukather also appeared on one another's most recent solo albums, released in February. Paich guested on both, as well.

Toto have since announced that all concert dates will be moved to 2022, along with plans to expand the set lists. "Looking forward, we'll be selecting a broader mix from the Toto catalog that includes deep cuts, the hits and tunes from Joe and my recently released solo albums," Lukather confirmed. "Integrating some of the music in to the new Toto set brings a fresh spice to the Dogz of Oz World Tour when we head back out to begin staging shows."

