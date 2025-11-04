Toto has announced 13 new shows for 2026. These "Evening With Toto" performances will feature a newly curated set list from Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams with more than two hours of music.

The tour kicks off in February and continues through March. See the complete list of dates, cities and venues below. A 24-hour artist pre-sale goes live at 10AM local time on Wednesday, Nov. 5, with the password DOGZOFOZ. Public onsale for all shows, except for Montreux in Miami, go on sale at 10AM local time on Friday, Nov. 7. Ticket sales for the Miami show are already underway.

Toto is currently playing South America and Mexico, with one more North American date set for 2025 on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas. A summer tour with Christopher Cross and Men at Work put the band before more than a half a million fans.

Toto Takes Down Fake Song From Streaming Sites

They also had to deal with a uniquely modern problem earlier this year: A previously unheard fake instrumental called "Name This Night" was added to Toto's official streaming pages. It was paired with a noticeably generic accompanying image of a twilight sunset, while the band's familiar logo was absent.

Lukather was forced to file a formal complaint. "I am surprised Spotify let this on," he told UCR. "There is not much we can do but catch them and have it taken down. It is shameless now."

READ MORE: The Ongoing Legacy of Toto's 'Africa'

Lukather also continues to tour with Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band, most recently playing shows in June and September that included a new residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas. He's the longest tenured member of the former Beatles legend's rotating group of sidemen with an unbroken stint going back to 2012.

Toto's 2026 Tour Dates

2/18 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

2/19 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre

2/23 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

2/24 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center

2/28 - Miami, FL @ Montreux Jazz Festival Miami

3/1 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

3/2 - St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

3/4 - Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

3/6 - Tulsa, OK @ Hard Rock Live

3/7 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

3/9 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

3/11 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

3/13 - New Buffalo, MI @ Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds

