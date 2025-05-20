Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Add Fall Tour Dates

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band have added a fall tour to their already scheduled 2025 dates.

The new tour starts in a few weeks and runs through June. The latest shows start in September and will keep the band on the road throughout the month, with most of the concerts part of a new residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas.

Starr's latest album, Look Up, is a country record produced by T Bone Burnett and featuring appearances by Alison Krauss, Larkin Poe, Lucius, Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle. He played a show in Nashville around the time of the album's release in January.

READ MORE: Every Beatles Song Ranked

The band for the newly announced run includes the same lineup as the spring dates: Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson.

Where Is Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Playing in 2025?

Starr and his group will kick off their new tour on June 12 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and play 10 dates before wrapping up on June 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The fall dates start on Sept. 10 in Chicago and include a date at the Bourbon & Beyond music festival in Louisville. The new concerts include six performances at the Venetian in Las Vegas with a final show on Sept. 27.

Ringo Starr and His All Star Band's 2025 concert dates are below.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band 2025 Tour

June 12 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT

June 13 Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY

June 15 TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia, PA

June 17 Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

June 18 Tanger Center, Greensboro, NC

June 20 Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL

June 21 The BayCare Sound, Clearwater, FL

June 22 The St Augustine Amphitheater, St Augustine, FL

June 24 Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater, Tuscaloosa, AL

June 25 Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, NC

September 10 The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL

September 12 Miller High Life Theater, Milwaukee, WI

September 13 Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville, KY

September 17 The Venetian, Las Vegas, NV

September 18 The Venetian, Las Vegas, NV

September 20 The Venetian, Las Vegas, NV

September 21 Ironstone, Murphys, CA

September 23 TBA

September 24 The Venetian, Las Vegas, NV

September 26 The Venetian, Las Vegas, NV

September 27 The Venetian, Las Vegas, NV