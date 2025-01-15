Ringo Starr Plays Star-Studded Nashville Show: Set List, Video

Ringo Starr got help from a new group of friends Tuesday night at the first of his two benefit concerts at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Jack White, Sheryl Crow, Billy Strings, Emmylou Harris and Molly Tuttle were among the special guests for the evening. The show featured country-tinged renditions of Beatles and Starr solo classics, including three songs from Starr's new country-influenced album Look Up: The title track, "Thankful" and "Time on My Hands."

You can see the full set list as well as some fan-shot video and photos from the show below. The concerts will be used to raise funds for Los Angeles wildfire relief.

Starr will perform a second show at the Ryman on Wednesday night. A TV special named Ringo & Friends at the Ryman, drawn from these performances, will air this spring on CBS and Paramount+. He will return to the road with his All-Starr band - Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson - this June.

Ringo Starr, Jan. 14 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville Set List

(As reported by SetList.FM)

1. "Matchbox" (with Jack White)

2. "It Don't Come Easy"

3. "Time on My Hands"

4. "Octopus' Garden" (Molly Tuttle, no Ringo)

5. "Don't Pass Me By" (Jack White, no Ringo)

6. "Thankful"

7. "Honey Don't" (Billy Strings, no Ringo)

8. "Without Her" (The War and Treaty, no Ringo)

9. "I Don't Want to Spoil the Party" (Sheryl Crow, Molly Tuttle, no Ringo)

10. "Boys" (Ringo on drums and vocals)

11. "Have You Seen My Baby"

12. "You Don't Know Me at All"

13. "Act Naturally"

14. "I Wanna Be Your Man"

15. "What Goes On" (with Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle)

16. "Look Up"

17. "Photograph"

18. "Yellow Submarine (with Jim Keltner and Jack White)

19. "With a Little Help From My Friends" (with Emmylou Harris, Brenda Lee and previous guests)